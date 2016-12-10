Band2

All Right Now? Stanford Band Silenced

Stanford announced today that it will suspend the Band for the 2016-17 school year. A group run by a professional music director and university-organized committee will replace the wildly irreverent student-run organization, one of Stanford’s best-loved traditions.

Stanford used minor procedural infractions to push their regulatory agenda down the Band’s throat. A letter from Vice Provost Greg Boardman cited “systemic cultural problems” and consistent “disregard for university policies and directives” to explain his decision: Band’s alleged misdemeanors include violating an alcohol suspension by buying pitchers at Treehouse, showing up drunk to rollouts, and violating a travel ban by using Band funds to rent a cabin at Lake Tahoe. Band members have disputed all of these claims to the Review.

Though Boardman’s statement praised the Band’s “irreverence” and “exuberance,” and he may have saved the Band from harsher punishments recommended by the Organization Conduct Board, his criticisms of the organization revealed that the Stanford administration actually cares little for the Band’s place in campus culture. As has been true for the past two years, Stanford’s treatment of the Band is both unnecessarily punitive and inconsistent with that of other student groups.

The Band is neither the first or last student group to get pitchers at Treehouse. A Band member who insisted on anonymity for fear of university backlash stated that, as expected, drinks at Treehouse were hardly wild: “Before rehearsal, certain sections grab dinner at Treehouse, and some people order beer with their meals.” Pitchers do not create an alcoholic culture. If they do, we cordially invite Dr. Boardman to disband the Stanford Review. Band members also strongly dispute the allegations of drunk rollouts. Meanwhile, alcohol flows in excess at university-approved frat parties and freshman dorms almost every weekend of the academic year. Enforcement of the hard alcohol policy has been laughable.

And yet, only the band was singled out for “disregard of university policies and directives”. Sam Weyen, the Stanford Tree, told us that “the Band is being held to a standard to which no other organization has ever had to comply.” Boardman claims that “the outstanding issues have not been taken seriously by the Band or its leadership” – but in reality, the Band has continually worked to comply with the Title IX office’s continuous and seemingly arbitrary requests. It has filled out “travel petitions” to play at away games, even though approval was often given only a few weeks in advance. It gave consent and alcohol training for its members at the university’s insistence – and was then asked for five separate follow-ups and separate training for freshmen.

Similarly, the Band complied with the Title IX office in changing its “Dollie Day” by bringing Student Affairs staff to the event. These efforts were nonetheless deemed inadequate when the Band did not provide a “written evaluation” of its efforts. A junior in the Band described this absurdity best: “Draw a line so tight around Band, set the standard such that any of its members gathered together, even in a non-Band context, can incur a severe penalty, and the line will without question be crossed.”

These efforts do not erase the Band’s past missteps. Its past actions on other university campuses have discredited Stanford and disrespected other universities’ values. However, no 2011-2012 Band member is still an undergraduate. The current Band lineup is being punished for actions in which they did not participate while being denied credit for their own positive contributions.

As another senior Band member told the Review, “We’ve made an amazing amount of changes. The culture shift in the last two years has been incredible. But [the administrators] don’t see it.” Weyen told us that after the announcement that the LSJUMB could not travel to the Sun Bowl, he “emailed both the head of OCB and Title IX asking to meet in person,” because he was “recommitted to helping prove that our culture was better than or on par with, let’s be real, any other organization on campus. They ignored my emails, and after today I see why.”

“We don’t feel like the administration knows what we’re doing or what we’re about as an organization,” a committed Band member added.

He’s right.

The university’s punishment is clearly unfair. The Band has clearly done more than most student organizations to reform its ways and to comply with university policy. As Boardman frets about “risk and liability to the University community and to Stanford’s reputation”, these concerns have clearly not proved existential threats to Stanford’s brand over the decades. The Band’s most controversial moment was not in 2011, but in 1982 when members stormed the field at the Big Game. And yet, Stanford has still managed to become one of the world’s leading universities in every discipline since then.

Stanford has already taken the axe to most student traditions. The administration has gutted Full Moon on the Quad, rendering it unrecognizable to recent graduates. Enforcement of open membership policies have left Stanford bereft of exclusive, prestigious student organizations. This latest authoritative, arbitrary, and arcane administrative action again the Band proves that Stanford believes seizing control over student group – instead of actually leaving them to students – will somehow improve campus culture. If the administration continues to eviscerate our traditions, what campus culture will even remain?

The Leland Stanford Marching Band is one of the few traditions left that unites an increasingly disparate student body in a celebration of idiosyncratic culture. The university could have pursued a more moderate course of action, but instead chose to make the Band a political scapegoat. At the next game, not only will our hollowed-out “band” be silent. So too will the winds of freedom.

  • LeComment

    *Leland Stanford Junior University Marching Band (last paragraph)

  • Richard Hay

    I am not a student at Stanford. Nor have I taken a single class there. I am a Google Engineer who loves college football and the zany irreverence of the lsjumb. That is why I joined the band. And I played at halftime in 6 games spanning 2014, 2015, and 2016 (Rose Parade and Rose Bowl).

    I had 44 halftimes performed with the largest military precision marching band in the United States, the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band when I was an undergraduate from 1989 – 1993 at Texas A&M. That organization is TOTALLY different than the Stanford Band, and that is ok. Such a radical delta in organizational culture and expectations is part of what made joining such a compelling proposition. It was different and something to do for the pure joy of it.

    So then this letter is revealed and the school it seems has decided to roll back the revolt in the 60s and change the lsjumb forever

    And that makes me a little sad. I mean happy I’m got my 6 games in to hit my 50 before they closed the barn door (metaphorically)

    It does not seem like whatever the reconstituted band looks like, if i tried to do in the future what I did in 2014 – 2016, I would no longer be welcome to participate

    “the reconstituted governance model will include a professional Music Director with significant control over Band membership and operations” (doesn’t sound anywhere nearly as open and accepting)

    Anyway I know I was fortuitous that I had a window when I was allowed to show up to rehearsals and play at football and basketball games.

    And maybe letting a 45 year old Google Engineer come play tunes with the lsjumb by holding a drivers license as collateral to borrow the jacket is wild and crazy and off the reservation and bohemian and should be forbidden.

    But something was lost when that decision was made. The Stanford Tree is a mascot developed by the lsjumb. The new tree has traditionally been selected from members of the lsjumb. Will there even be a tree next year?

  • Ian Hull

    Thank you for this Richard. You are a wonderful member of LSJUMB, and even though I will graduate before the organization is revived in any form, musicians like you are the reason I hope (and expect) that it will survive.

  • ABeagleKnots

    When an organization, its members, its leadership, and its alumni advisors spend years going along with the absurd requirements and restrictions and abuses by playing nice, they shouldn’t be surprised when the boxcars come to take them from the Ghetto to the Camps.

  • ABeagleKnots

    Presumably, the University does not want a “Tree” that is a costume designed uniquely by the wearer each year. They want a controlled, market-tested, consistent merchandisable trademark.

  • Pop Kulcher

    Was the university’s action punitive and absurd? Yes. Do you sound like a raging moron when you analogize this to the Holocaust? You bet. Don’t be an a**hole.

  • fitzfitz

    A largely European American band harassed and censored … the mindless Stanford drift continues – its increasingly like Claremont at Pomona (sic) …

  • fitzfitz

    Cultural marxism dictates that tradition must be censored, banned, destroyed … well on target, well done Stanford …

  • ei-g1

    What you call “silenced” millions of other band members and directors call “justly earned.” The Stanford Band is a joke, an embarrassment to Stanford and to athletic bands everywhere. The best thing that could happen for them is to be shut down for several years.

  • The 6 Horse

    I really, really, really, really miss my college years. Have fun, Stanford Band.

  • JoeCommentor

    Stanford, the university for academic brains and administrative wusses.

  • JoeCommentor

    thanks, Stalin.

  • http://askmargotaboutlife.tumblr.com/ Margot

    Make Stanford Weird Again

  • Dave Floyd

    The Stanford middle school band should be disbanded and a real band be formed. Its a shame that such a fine university be degraded because of the crap that thinks they play music….nothing but misfits and an embarrassment to collegw music everywhere.

    Thank God a real real pac-12 band is marching in the rose parade in 2017.

  • Chuck Sable

    When students are allowed to allegedly “run” a college marching band, bad conduct happens. The Stanford Band is generally regarded as a disgrace to college marching bands all over the country. It should have been shut down years ago. It has been an embarrassment to Stanford
    University, and the student’s conduct in public is disgraceful and embarrassing. Sorry folks , but Animal House antics have no place in college marching bands. Grow up and start trying to showcase how good you can be, rather than how gross you can be.

  • Alan Strange

    Finally, the administration at Stanford is taking in hand this joke of a band. A great university like this deserves a proper marching band that respects itself and other marching bands.

  • leroyjenkins123

    Its basically a pickup pep band ……. not every college needs Drum Corp precision

    And based on your “writing” I’m assuming you where a band fag. As a fellow band fag….. I got laid on every single bus trip and there was plenty of weed and booze on High School band trips…. and college, well College traveling bands are 1 giant booze and F fest

    For anyone to pretend otherwise is utterly clueless

  • leroyjenkins123

    LOL ….. banned for some beer and weed.

    Well you need to ban every single major High School Marching Band, College Band, Drum and Bugle Corp in the country.

    From personal experience at every level of music……… traveling bands are 1 giant booze induced non stop sex trip

    And iif your in a traveling band and not getting laid nonstop, well, you sir are a loooooooooooooooooooser and or highly retarded

  • leroyjenkins123

    Lol bad conduct at college is PART OF COLLEGE

    Now go back to masturbating you loser

  • leroyjenkins123

    Well its obvious no one at Stanford understand the “band” ……… anyone whos been involved in traveling bands knows there is a “lot” going on that you dont see. I was involved in everything from DCI to BigTen bands….. and while you take it serious on the field….. OMG it is a fantastic party off the field. And you know what I mean :)

  • JR

    I graduated from Stanford in early aughts. Sad to see the descent into totalitarian state continues apace.

  • De’Plorable

    “Nothing more will be accomplished without extreme consequences,” a Stanford Organization Conduct Board panel concluded; …thereby cementing the very concept of ‘tolerance’ espoused by “academic temperance” cows.

    Sheesh.
    Can any of you, oh so smert young’ns, post that pick of that most delightfully and cheerful a group of Ladies ( from the early 1900s… in America ) who announced most unceremoniously and with ZERO manspeak , ” Lips that touch liquor shall never touch ours” ?

  • De’Plorable

    Blimey! That’s just not CRICKET!

  • De’Plorable

    Not so much vast warehouses of intelligentsia as vast wastelands of drunk and stoned people.
    And don’t even get me started about the students!

  • De’Plorable

    Wow. Talk about reading between the lines!?
    I SALUTE you, Sir!

  • De’Plorable

    …and the zany irreverence of the lsjumb “.
    They don’t push homos off buildings, too, do they!? Use pressure cookers in a manner that will soon have them regulated by the ATFE..& PC?! Say it ain’t so!

    lol 😀

  • De’Plorable

    That’s sure to ruin anyone’s “Holidays”!

  • joachimb

    It’s too bad Stanford doesn’t focus on the positive community the Stanford band has cultivated. The leadership of my student run college marching band (UCSD) was formed by a core of grad students who had been in the Stanford band as undergraduates. Head to Picnic Day at Davis and see how many bands have similar Stanford trained leadership. An opportunity to make mistakes is also an opportunity to succeed and grow. I also appreciated the unusual satirical and performance art aspects of the Stanford band. This is music and entertainment, after all. It would be a shame to lose both the cultivation of leaders and a unique performance approach.

  • Irreverent Badger

    Band, grow up, the world is not fair as it was so apparent this past election cycle. You got caught, deal with it. The fact you remained anonymous to defend your innocence only confirms the truth of allegations against Band. Put on your big boy/girl panties and move on.

  • Carol Meagher

    I can see Stanford enrollment decline. Who wants to attend a closed minded, limited thinking university? Not Californians! donors and supporters – BE APPALLED.

  • GusLevy

    I’m just here for the Google ads with the hot Asian and Russian chicks.

  • Richard Hay

    I love Picnic Day

  • Denise Doyen Gallardo

    Well, this is very sad and very disappointing news. The Leland Stanford Junior Universtiy Marching Band has been the source of great student-friendly music (forget Souza! All Right Now!) and clever, irreverent social commentary for over half a century. The student body has always loved them, as do many of us alumni. They are the spirit of youthful abandon–and yet they practice hard at their music, are successful students who take their roll as Stanford’s own Saturday Night Live very seriously.

    At the 50th band reunion, 3 years ago, it was thrilling to see a kick-ass female drum major rallying the troops, to hear drum, sax and trumpet soloists who could take first-chair in any university band in the country, and see the Dollies dancing and the band rocking out to cheers and unabashed glee of both alumni and current students amid a sea of older bandsmen and Dollies who where now doctors, lawyers, CEOs, filmmakers, professors and silicon valley leaders. The legacy and traditions (including the zany shows and comedic sign collection) of LSJUMB was and is impressive. The Band, the Dollies, the Tree have been a the spark of originality and zest–in (let’s face it) a tough, competitive, academic grind that can sometimes feel either overwhelming or deadening. The Stanford Campus NEEDS the band.

    They wear silly hats, paint slogans on their tubas, scramble into formations instead of march–clearly these things ANNOUNCE to the world “Hey, we’re kidding around. Give us a chance to make you rock-out AND laugh out loud.” They consider it their job to poke fun of those elements in our society that take themselves too seriously or deserve a little wake-up jab. But it’s all done with great music and in Saturday Night Live or Good Morning Vietnam mode: wacky, irreverent, wiseass… but also wise.”

    I do not understand the Haters here. So many folks who seem … some odd mix of giddily gleeful and fangs-out vengeful at the Band’s demise. “Serves them right! How dare college students raise a little hell and political consciousness!” Has punishing conservatism taken over everywhere? Must every band you watch goosestep with precision? Tow a polite line? The Administration of Stanford should be ashamed of themselves… they’ve been on an unfair, stacked vendetta for a while (NO, no one is fooled by the Title IX use to dump the band) and I have certainly lost a lot of respect for a University that SHOULD pride itself on fostering DIVERSE VOICES.

  • Denise Doyen Gallardo

    omg. Please spare us from “a proper marching band!”

  • Sacks, Goldman

    Follow the money.

  • http://lickmyballsyoucunt.com/ Jean-Luc Picard

    Y’alls tears fuel me.