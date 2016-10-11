Screen Shot 2016-10-10 at 10.01.13 PM

Columbus Day Sparks Student Protest

Anonymous Groups Tape Over Junipero and Serra Signs

Students biking past Wilbur and Stern Halls today might have noticed that the signs for the dorms Junipero and Serra looked different. Bright green tape covers “Junipero” on the Wilbur signs on Escondido Mall and the lettering on the building itself; written in black marker over the tape is the word “Ohlone.” Similarly, signs for Serra have been covered by the name “Toypurina.”

At the post office, someone had crossed out “Columbus Day” in a sign announcing closure for the holiday and replaced it with “Indigenous People’s Day.” Meanwhile in White Plaza, pro-indigenous and anti-colonization sayings have been chalked on the cement: “Native Americans discovered Columbus,” “Cuck Folumbus,” “Blackfeet Pride,” “Lakota Strong,” and others.

Columbus Day is a contentious holiday. Critics of Columbus focus on his role in enslaving and colonizing native peoples, hence the choice of “Ohlone” and “Toypurina.” The Ohlone people inhabited areas around the San Francisco Bay; much of their traditional way of life had disappeared by 1810 after the Spaniards arrived in 1776 and established a mission system. Toypurina was a female shaman who led a revolt against the San Gabriel Mission in 1785.

These moves seem to be the latest protests by groups representing indigenous people and/or participating in intersectional activism. Earlier this year, in response to a debate over buildings and streets at Stanford named after Father Junipero Serra, the ASSU passed a resolution requesting that the university rename these buildings.

The Review published an article arguing that Stanford must decide on clear standards for naming and renaming, instead of handling cases on a case-by-case basis. President Hennessy and Provost Etchemendy eventually did form a committee to establish such principles, but, so far, no buildings or streets have been renamed. The committee’s chair, historian David Kennedy, says that the committee will try to identify criteria in October and announce recommendations during winter quarter.

In the meantime, it remains to be seen if these anonymous actions will provoke thoughtful dialogue and reasoned action on the issue of historical names.

The Stanford American Indian Organization held their annual Indigenous People’s Day Candlelight Vigil tonight in White Plaza.

  • disqus_wsQKEXwqrw

    Chris Columbus discovered what has become modern day America which is the greatest nation on Planet Earth. We should maintain our national traditions including celebrating Columbus Day (which is also a source of pride for Americans of Italian descent). Separately, we should also further honor American Indians.

    It’s especially sad that in California the East Indians (those from India) are called Indians (as opposed to EAST Indians as they’re known throughout most of America).

    We should also join the vast majority of Indians in decrying the crazy leftist incorrect so-called ‘politically correct’ ‘Native American’ terminology.

    It’s great to name future new buildings, streets, roads, airports, schools etc to honor Indians. It’s silly & wasteful to change existing names.

  • theworstinfidel

    Agreed, but the Universities are “Whitewashing” history as fast as they can and replacing facts with feelings.
    We are in deep trouble in the very near future.