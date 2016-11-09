NEW.110916.FuckDonaldTrump

It’s Time For Stanford to Accept President Donald Trump

For Stanford, this election was an apocalyptic showdown between good and evil. When Donald Trump emerged as the Republican nominee, students proclaimed that our country has “a reservoir of racist energy”. But surely, Stanford students consoled themselves, the American people had too much decency in their hearts to let Donald Trump defeat Hillary Clinton. Time and again, as election day neared, they claimed that “the 2016 election is over”, awaiting an inevitable Clinton victory. A Trump triumph was unthinkable, impossible even. How could it be possible, when only 3.9% of campus supports Trump?

But on November 8, 2016, Stanford students felt like strangers in their own country. The American people elected Donald J. Trump as the 45th President of the United States. For anyone with a large contingent of Bay Area friends, social media feeds have transformed into makeshift mental health clinics.

Stanford students are now confronted with a challenging question: If Donald Trump really is a racist bigot who ignores the struggles of minorities across America, how could half of the United States vote for him? The answer, though perhaps painful to accept, is simple: President Trump speaks to a class of voters that have felt like strangers in their country for years.

An entire demographic of Americans went unnoticed. They weren’t immigrants from foreign countries, they didn’t march in protest against institutional racism, and they weren’t historically repressed. The white working and middle classes nonetheless deservedly felt they had been left behind.

Stanford has come to embrace a particularly narrow definition of identity politics – one that almost exclusively focuses on the struggles faced by racial minorities and that refuses to acknowledge the plight of any group that does not fit in this reductionist narrative.

This blindness, of course, ran counter to reality, and Stanford was not alone. Establishment politicians, business leaders, and mainstream media treated millions of Americans like they simply didn’t exist. Senior Mitt Romney strategist Stuart Stevens derided attempts to win over disillusioned white voters as a “Lost Tribes of the Amazon theory, where if you paddle far enough, you’ll find all these white voters who have never voted before.” But Donald Trump took this advice, ignoring the mockery behind it. He paddled up the river of broken white communities and the detritus left by globalization – and find them he did.

These blue-collar workers have been hit hard by the same globalization and multiculturalism Stanford students tend to equate with progress. Though the country’s manufacturing output as a percentage of GDP has stayed roughly constant at 15% for the past twenty years, the number of Americans employed in this sector has plummeted.  As factories gave way to datacenters and startups, the workers who suddenly found themselves without jobs could not reposition their careers. In every presidential election, these individuals heard exhortations that a rising tide would lift all boats – that, once the institutional barriers to the workplace were removed, the American dream could be shared by everyone.

These promises never translated into reality.

Unemployment rose, marriage rates plummeted, and intellectual talent was sucked out of suburban and rural communities into urban centers. Working class white America imploded. Disillusioned, it became the least likely demographic to vote in a presidential election. That is, until Donald J. Trump.

Silicon Valley – and, more specifically, Stanford – took no notice. No bridges were blocked for these Americans. No rallies were staged. No sit-ins were organized. If anything, this group was demonized as complicit in a “racist” and “sexist” system of “white privilege”. Regardless of the truth of such claims, they undoubtedly rung false for voters who saw and felt their economic and social prospects recede irreversibly.

Elite institutions like Stanford mistakenly believed that multiculturalism would, after some growth pains, transform America into a cosmopolitan paradise. But the white working class has lost everything in the wake of this ideal. So they rejected global citizenship and embraced the view that, “If you believe you are a citizen of the world, you are a citizen of nowhere.” Walls, not sweeping free trade agreements, were needed. A more tribalist definition of American identity – one that Trump voters could actually embrace – supplanted cosmopolitanism. A promise to “Make America Great Again” became a rallying cry against oblivion.

The votes of nearly 60,000,000 Americans will carry President Trump from the doors of Trump Tower on June 16, 2015 to the Oval Office on January 20, 2017. In the words of Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne, “Even as we maintain our focus on education and research in service to the world, we must reaffirm our bedrock values of free expression, diversity and inclusion. This includes promoting a culture where all opinions can be heard and respected.”

The Facebook posts we have seen litter our newsfeeds overnight only emphasize Stanford’s own ignorance: they claim every Trump voter is a bigot, that white people have no right to vote differently than others, that America is doomed, and that our great country is permanently compromised and unacceptable. If Appalachians had called Hillary Clinton a hazard to their mental well-being after her victory and demanded Electoral College reform, Stanford would rightly have condemned them. But today, Stanford offers counselling sessions for people incapable of comprehending that Republicans sometimes win elections.

If Stanford students wish to stop feeling like strangers in their own country, they need to take these thoughts to heart and try to understand the half of America they have ignored for far too long. The country has spoken. It is time for Stanford to listen.

 

Photo credit: SAM GIRVIN/The Stanford Daily

 
  • Tyrone

    Brilliant!

  • Pablo Gomez

    Some very salient points here. The Review is one of the only voices of reason among a deeply misguided and blinded student body.

  • Ramin Ahmari

    I am revolted by you as a human being. It’s incredibly saddening how people like you don’t understand their own limitations. Of course you are a white, privileged, cisgender, heterosexual male and that concept of discrimination has never really touched you. You were handed literally everything in life on a silver patter and rather than realizing that that is innately unfair, you do not only take it for granted, you demand it to be legitimized. People like you are what make the world a despicable place of splintered self-interest. This article is an act of violence against my community and any other minority communities. It discounts the struggle of discrimination by equating our struggles with a non-existent “struggle with oblivion” for white people of America – how could you ever compare that to struggling with identity, safety, family, the list goes on and on.
    You (Harry Elliott), John Luttig, the Stanford Review, and everyone at that despicable hateful publication revolt me to the core and I want you to know that you should feel not only my hate for your words and actions, your acts of violence, but the hate of my entire community that you discredit. I wish you nothing but the worst.

  • GoRaiders

    calm down…John didn’t legitimize these things. Democracy did. And I’m a bit intrigued by your depth of knowledge of John’s background. Pretty cool calculus that you can look at those data few points and immediately conclude his whole life has been gravy on a silver platter. Teach me your ways!

  • Ramin Ahmari

    My assumptions were directed at the editor whom I know.

  • GoRaiders

    Assumptions! Fascinating stuff.

  • Ramin Ahmari

    Tell me it isn’t so, my love. Assumptions might have been the wrong word here.

  • GoRaiders

    I’m not quite at that stage yet. I still have to rely on cold hard facts before I espouse my opinions. Maybe someday I’ll graduate to reactionary assumptions, so I will finally be able to disregard truths.

  • Cat Sanchez

    I don’t relate to the beliefs this article says I have, nor do I really agree with what (or how) it is saying things, but I’ve only been at Stanford for about 2 months, so maybe I’m not a good representative.

    That being said, here’s my thing: I know that the working poor (including whites and including, until fairly recently, my own self) are getting the short end of the stick, but I do not think that is a result of social progress.
    The manufacturing and trades jobs that are going overseas are doing so because businesses have such a big say in how they are regulated. That is not a social issue. It is not other poor people (poor people of color) getting social assistance or gay marriage that are taking away those jobs. No BLM activist is knocking on congressional doors encouraging their representatives to allow corporations to move their factories to China. The “#WeJustNeedToPee” tweeters aren’t sending legislation through congress to support globalization. Lobbyists paid for by corporations are the ones doing that and they couldn’t care less about how that affects white people or anybody else. Don’t fool yourself.
    And the other important thing to point out is this: yes, the white working poor have it rough, but people of color have it even worse. That is why efforts to alleviate the situations of the poor often begin with people of color. It’s triage. Being poor is enough of a handicap (ask any of those white Trump voters we’re talking about), but add color or religion or any other thing in there and it gets even harder.
    It does not serve the interests of any of us to give up fighting for worthy causes because some people have been deceived about who is at fault. No, not all boats rise with the tide, but all boats are worthy of assistance and some boats are in worse shape than others.

    And those counseling sessions today that are belittled in this article are for people who feel legitimately threatened by the xenophobia, sexism, anti-LGBT rhetoric that’s been coming out of the Trump campaign for the last year. It’s not because they are sad they lost. It’s because they are scared about their futures. Even if you don’t agree with them that they are in danger, do you really feel it necessary to disparage them for seeking help?

    I, for one, do not contest the election. Trump is the president. That’s how the system works. But, that does not mean I am going to stop fighting for the rights of people who didn’t get their voice hear. Perhaps that’s what we did wrong in the first place when we didn’t offer enough opportunities for inclusion of those poor white voters so they could understand why they were “left behind.” There this article might be right.

    Nevertheless, I think that perhaps instead of chastising people who are trying to help others for not getting to everyone quickly enough, we ought to think of better ways to address the issues of these Trump voters who clearly need help. It seems to me that the answer is that we need to give more help, not less.

  • Cat Sanchez

    I think it’s hard to understand someone else’s pain and anguish and very easy to dismiss it as overreaction. I don’t know any of you, but I think that the way out of the situation our country is in is rational, open discussion.
    I’m curious, GoRaiders, how you feel about things Trump and his supporters have said which others feel is racist, sexist, anti-LGBT, etc.? Do you not feel that what he said qualifies as racism, etc.? Do you feel that these are separate issues from what he says about how he’s going to make American great?
    What are the issues which matter most to you?

  • Cat Sanchez

    Which ones do you feel are salient?

  • Shireen

    It’s true- we live in a bubble and we need to understand what white working class Americans said during this election. But the condescension is ridiculous for someone who lives among the diverse community that is Stanford — “But today, Stanford offers counselling sessions for people incapable of comprehending that Republicans sometimes win elections.” REALLY?!

    If you do not understand today that the words and promises Trump made during the campaign were legitimately terrifying to others, then you must confront your privilege. LGBT Americans are scared- because our VP-Elect advocated for conversion therapy (including electric shocks) for gay kids and teens in his state. Latinos are scared- because they have been the target of hate crime and vitriol by people blaming them for all of America’s problems (and perhaps because members of their hardworking family are facing deportation or the ability to EVER become a citizen). Muslim-Americans are scared because they already faced a tide of hatred and physical safety concerns even before Trump started publicly blaming them for America’s problems and making the freedom of religion moot in our country. Women are scared- because if powerful men can always win the “he said-she said” of sexual assault and harassment, how will they ever feel safe? African-Americans are scared- because Trump made it clear that the Central Park Five, completely innocent black and latino kids, would be in jail if he was in charge, just because.

    People are not sad because their candidate lost- they are sad/horrified/terrified/in pain because they feel like their own safety and liberty and place in this society are in jeopardy. What we need to do right now is stand with them, support them, and comfort them. Because it’s not just the guy in power, in many places across the country, it is the small bigoted dangerous individuals who have now had their worldview stamped with approval, and feel compelled to harass and attack others. It’s clear you wrote this because you feel smarter than the people around you — let me assure you, the people who are in panic, and the allies who are standing with them, understand what this election means way beyond anything you could’ve written. Talk to them and listen to them.

  • Airwrecka

    Wonderful article! Most college students really need to read this.

  • Atlas_Shrugged

    This is a spectacularly well written article.

  • Atlas_Shrugged

    You are a lunatic. You are designing your own nightmare.

  • WH

    Simply put, go fuck yourself. You understand nothing. No time to teach if you haven’t gotten it already.

  • Hurting

    Let me respond to your statement, “But today, Stanford offers counseling sessions for people incapable of comprehending that Republicans sometimes win elections.” — You are making light of real fear and pain that people are feeling today, and I am personally hurt by that comment. Sexual assault survivors in the Stanford community have been triggered by the fact that Trump, a man who has committed sexual assault and bragged about it, is now our president. Muslims in the Stanford community and all around the country feel unsafe today because Trump proposed to ban Muslims from entering this country, and he was elected because this racist, hate-filled platform resonated with fearful Americans. Please, please try for 10 minutes to put yourself in the shoes of those that are hurting today because a sexist, racist man was elected to be making decisions that will affect our every day lives.

  • Tin

    Muslims feel unsafe? I think we feel unsafe more than them!

  • everyone at stanford

    Please let this be Poe’s law…

  • everyone at stanford

    “Donald Trump tapped into the anger of a declining middle class that is sick and tired of establishment economics, establishment politics and the establishment media. People are tired of working longer hours for lower wages, of seeing decent paying jobs go to China and other low-wage countries, of billionaires not paying any federal income taxes and of not being able to afford a college education for their kids – all while the very rich become much richer.

    “To the degree that Mr. Trump is serious about pursuing policies that improve the lives of working families in this country, I and other progressives are prepared to work with him. To the degree that he pursues racist, sexist, xenophobic and anti-environment policies, we will vigorously oppose him.”

    –Bernie Sanders

    A Trump presidency is not something to mourn. It is a new challenge, but also a new opportunity to continue the political revolution and drain the swamp of the Democratic party. Hillary Clinton’s career is over and soon she’ll be an irrelevant footnote, and we can now move on, work together with President Trump on the issues we care about like trade, and try to bend the arc of history in favor of all the people rather than the elites. The establishment isn’t an option.

  • Tara

    I challenge you to think about your comment – who are you defining as “we” and who are you defining as “them”? Trying to separate people into 2 categories and quantify their fear is divisive and dangerous, and exactly what Trump was trying to do in his campaign. I am a Muslim-American who was born in the US and lived here for the past 25 years. It is hurtful and scary to me that Trump’s rhetoric has led to a divisiveness and “othering” of Muslims that your comment embodies. Happy to talk about this more.

  • Kara

    Fantastic article. Thank you for having the courage to cover something that is “unpopular” in your community. Wish more people would follow suit.

  • Arvil Daniels

    There is way too much stupid in this country……snowflakes

  • Arvil Daniels

    Full of your self snowflake. LOL!!

  • Lawrence Melchior

    It’s both sad and kind of hilarious to read the lil’ snowflakes’s assertions that they “feel unsafe” or have been “triggered.” What a load of crap.

    On campuses, victimhood is a valuable currency. Unfortunately, it also is easy to earn. Just assert that you “feel unsafe,” and suddenly you’re a victim. And, sure, seeing Trump elected is just like being a soldier coming back from a battlefield wth PTSD. “I’ve been triggered” — oh, the humanity.

    What a bunch of melodramtic, self-obsessed little wimps. How one earth will you delicate little creatures ever survive in the real world? Hell, it’s amazing that you even manage to survive outside the womb. Over the centuries, people have endured slavery, mass murder, war, famine, and all kinds of other life-threatening indignities. But now your favored candidate loses an election, and you become incontinent. Can we even last another 50 years as a species?

  • Lawrence Melchior

    Wow, what a comeback.

    BTW, isn’t it great that Hillary Clinton lost? Simply put, in yo face.

  • ChupaMe

    Another 50 years? Hell, if these snowflakes don’t toughen up, we won’t last 50 minutes.

  • Lawrence Melchior

    It’s both troubling and amusing to see the campus snowflakes offer comic-book stereotypes of whole groups. So any “white” person gets things on “silver p[l]atter[s]”? Yeah, life has been easy for the Jews and other groups of “white” people oppressed and murdered. The tarriers who built the eastern part of the Transcontinental Railroad lived on Easy Street. Mining coal in Appalachia was far easier than living on campus and “feeling unsafe” because of a word or election result one doesn’t like. The millions who got drafted into world wars and other conflicts sure had fun.

    Throughout history various people have been shot, hung, gassed, and otherwise physically abused. But now you see words you don’t like, and try too pretend they amount to “violence.” How silly.

    Your “thinking” is lazy and sloppy, not to mention demonstrative of deep delusion. Really, tt doesn’t take much to string together loaded terms as if they mean or prove anything in the real world.

    Your professors likely will laud your for your grievance-babble, but realize this: You are fundamentally full of shit, and outside the little bubble of academia few people will buy the seeping diarrheal flow that you pass off as thought.

  • Havid Damburger

    Speaking of using victimhood as currency… who chooses the name “hurting”? What a loser. Save your parents the loan payments. Take two weeks off and then quit.

  • More_Hand_Wringing_than_Thou

    No he has it all wrong

    White people have no right to be upset or disillusioned or even to vote.

    Such rights as these are held only by other people who are either not white or who are white but are University educated.

    The article does not address that Trump did do better wither college grads than predicted, likely because the author is not the only well educated US voter to have come to the same conclusions and acted upon them at the ballot box.

  • More_Hand_Wringing_than_Thou

    Is it possible that your ideas are not correct or is that my ignorance speaking?

    Perhaps you will support Trump’s leadership?

  • More_Hand_Wringing_than_Thou

    The other than non-salient

  • More_Hand_Wringing_than_Thou

    Just do something else

    Real victims should do something else. Unreal victims should really do something else. What do you do besides victimhood? What would you do for oppression if you got shipwrecked?

    The safe spaces and the trigger warnings are only channeling and homogenizing weakness amongst weaklings.

    My wife died while my daughters were 2 and 4. I made some career changes and reshaped my parenting and have been raising them as a single working father. At some point during all of this I was found guilty of being a white midwesterner.

    How how in the Hell could safe spaces and trigger warnings have possibly helped me or any person in a similar position, or any person in any position?

    I have enjoyed the privilege of University education in a previous generation. It was hard. My service in the US Army was harder. Nobody ever suggested to me that the world owed me any trigger warnings or safe spaces. That helped me and would help anyone.

    Help kick these overgrown babies out of the nursery, especially those that have had tragedy. They have the least use for weakness and self defeat.

  • More_Hand_Wringing_than_Thou

    I challenge you to feel what I am thinking. You are a non-feeler of what I feel

    So there

  • More_Hand_Wringing_than_Thou

    That will not fit with the theology of the western university system

  • More_Hand_Wringing_than_Thou

    So from the safe space with trigger warnings to the polls and back to the safe space with therapy?

    How in the hell did your ancestors populate the globe?

  • Bob

    “Credibility in immigration policy can be summed up in one sentence: those who should get in, get in; those who should be kept out, are kept out; and those who should not be here will be required to leave. The top priorities for detention and removal, of course, are criminal aliens. But for the system to be credible, people actually have to be deported at the end of the process.” — Rep. Barbara Jordan, D. Tex. (1936 –1996), Chair of the U.S. Commission on Immigration Reform, (appointed by President Clinton)

    Rep. Jordan was the first black woman elected to the U.S. congress from the South after Reconstruction. She was absolutely brilliant and an electric speaker. If you ever fly to Austin, Texas, you will see a large and well-deserved statute of Rep. Jordan front-and-center when entering the concourse. She understood that “feelings” do not make good immigration policy and that American citizens never take a backseat to foreign nationals in our country.

    The United States is a sovereign nation and we, its citizens, have the absolute right to decide who should be allowed to join us as citizens. Put another way, we have the absolute right to only admit foreigners who we believe will improve this country and embrace our ideals. After all, we citizens and our ancestors shed the buckets of blood, sweat and tears to make this country so desirable. So in response to the dude holding the sign that reads “SMASH RACIST DEPORTATION”…piss-off. Deporting illegal aliens isn’t a racist act. No country allows unfettered entry of unknown aliens. Period. And EVERY first-world country deports illegal aliens for reasons of security, sovereignty, and to preserve the rule of law.

  • excelsi11

    Since the election, racists have crawled out of the woodwork, energized by Trump’s rhetoric. I have friends who have been sexually assaulted by Trump supporters, who “grabbed them by the p*ssy” in homage to our new “president.” I have friends who have been called racial slurs and assaulted since Tuesday. Again, by Trump supporters who were explicitly referencing our new “president.” These aren’t baseless assertions. People are literally unsafe right now.

  • CalWoman

    I don’t believe a word of it.

  • Sean

    Good article. When a person feel righteous to do something, he/she may still think about it before action. When a group of people telling each other something is righteous, they think less before action. Perception is not reality after all.

  • David Alley

    We can’t build enough bridges, lay down and pave millions of miles or roads and train tracks, erect new skyscrapers as monuments to materialism, pour concrete airplane runways to bring everyone into our homes, and fire up the steel mills to make it happen; and believe that this is a sustainable course of right action. As a matter of fact, sustainability is stasis. And in fact, there aren’t enough jobs for software developers, lawyers, nuclear physicists and doctors that can grow a healthy economy.

    Instead, everyone’s efforts need to be focused on including everyone in GDP and GNH calculations.

  • excelsi11

    Facts don’t require your personal approval.

  • CalWoman

    And rumors are not facts.

  • Lawrence Melchior

    Where are your “facts”? Who, what, when and where are key parts of any alleged incident. Especialy when the claims are oh-so-convenient to your narrative.

  • Douglas

    Turns out publicly shaming and vilifying half of the country isn’t a good political strategy.

  • LauraJ_NYC

    Piffle. How are sexual assault survivors “triggered” by Trump and not the party of Clinton and Kennedy?

  • MostlyRight

    I’m sure your multiple friends filed police reports in said sexual assults?

  • excelsi11

    There’s evidence everywhere. Just google “Reports of racist graffiti, hate crimes post-election”. Even the KKK is planning a Trump celebration.

  • GoRaiders

    Hi Cat,
    I’m tickled that you desire “rational, open discussion” and yet I’m the one you are questioning. Please refer to statements by the OP such as “I wish you nothing but the worst,” or better yet, “this ARTICLE is an act of violence against my community.” If you don’t find anything to critique about the OP’s childish tantrum, then I’m sad to say that your definition of “rational” is faaarrrr different from mine.

    So yes, I am ABSOLUTELY dismissing the OP’s feelings. I’m 100% okay with invalidating feelings when they aren’t rooted in fact. Unfortunately, on campuses like Stanford, feelings are the paramount currency. Everywhere else, fact Trumps bullshit.

 
