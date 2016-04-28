barghoutiflagback2

Speaker Claims Israel Controls US Politicians, Media, Hollywood at Stanford

Stanford Students for Justice in Palestine hosted a video talk with Omar Barghouti, the co-founder of the global Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel, yesterday, on Wednesday, April 27. Barghouti was heavily critical of Israel, and claimed that there was a “new McCarthyism” against anti-Israel activists in America. He also alleged that the campaign to condemn or prohibit boycotts of Israel at universities and state legislatures was driven by US and European politicians that had been “bought and paid for by Israel.”

Barghouti went on to make numerous other allegations, including that “Israel relies on buying politicians, and its massive propaganda machine in the US media and Hollywood, to an extent.“ These comments harken back to those of former ASSU Senator Gabriel Knight, except Barghouti referred to “Israel” instead of “Jews.”

In response to a question from the audience, Barghouti also claimed that there “are no anti-Semites in the BDS movement,” and further accused the Israeli government and pro-Israel activists of anti-Semitism for their condemnations of the BDS movement.

Barghouti was also asked about his past studies at Tel Aviv University for his second masters degree and PhD, all while while he was advocating for an academic boycott of Israel. To this, Barghouti responded, “Palestinians have no choice but to use Israeli educational services.” However, Barghouti was born in Qatar, grew up in Egypt, and attended Columbia University and lived in America for 11 years, throwing his assertion of “need” to violate his own boycott into doubt.

One questioner asked Barghouti about whether the BDS movement would boycott Lebanon and Syria for their oppression of Palestinians. Barghouti responded negatively, arguing that these issues were too far removed from the “core problem” that BDS must focus on: Israeli oppression. Yet earlier in the speech, Barghouti maintained that the BDS movement should continue to boycott G4S Security Services even after it halts its Israeli operations, due to its work with police forces in America, a topic seemingly further away from the human rights of Palestinians.

Barghouti, who opposes the two-state solution and has condemned artistic and academic collaborations between Palestinians and Israelis as “providing Israel with a figleaf covering up Israel’s relentless colonisation of Palestinian land and its crimes against the Palestinian people,” is one of the leading proponents of the BDS movement.

    There is clearly a new McCarthyism at large in the fight against BDS. In a recent coordinated campaign posters appeared across SDSU, UC Santa Barbara, UC Santa Cruz, UCLA, and UC Berkeley campuses listing names of individual faculty and students supportive of BDS beneath a headline claiming BDS was “a Hamas-inspired genocidal campaign.” Legislation has been passed or is in process in California, New York and other states to create a blacklist of all companies supporting BDS and to stop any state contracts with those companies.
    The immense power of the Israel lobby in US politics is clearly the reason politicians are attacking a tactic used so effectively for human rights from well before the Montgomery Bus Boycott to after the boycott of apartheid South Africa.
    Omar Barghouti must be taken at his word that BDS is always only directed at stopping Israel’s continuing violations of international law and its oppression of Palestinians. Religion doesn’t come into it.
    It is also worth noting that the reason Mr Barghouti, a consistent advocate of non-violence forms of resistance was unable to make his planned speaking tour to the US were the threats made against him and other BDS leaders of a “targeted civil thwarting” by Israeli Intelligence Minister Israel Katz, and suggestions his citizenship would be stripped. The article above seems merely aimed at slurring his name.
    BDS is called for by Palestinians and is proving an effective method for pushing for justice as is being realized by an increasing number of students and academic associations across the US.

  • scottrose

    As a reminder, you idiot, Barghouti is attending Tel Aviv University while telling people to entirely boycott Israel. There is somehow nothing “McCarthyesque” about putting an entire country on a blacklist?

  • scottrose

    In relation to the vicious bigotry and lies involved in a lot of anti-Israel hate speech, the following needs to be clarified: Many anti-Israel people who openly call for Israel to be destroyed, turn around and use the canard of “Criticism of Israel is not anti-Semitic.”

    It must be stated that portraying Israel in ways similar to how Jews are portrayed in “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion” absolutely is anti-Semitic. And, disseminating the opinion that the Jews of Israel, and Israel itself, must be wiped out also is anti-Semitic, the more so that 50% of all Jews in the world live in Israel.

    The majority of Israeli Jews today do not have European origins — though the “Wipe Israel Out” crowd has as one of its favorite propaganda “factoids” the notion that Israeli Jews all came from Europe. The majority of Israeli Jews today are either from Arab Muslim-majority countries or descendants of Jews from those countries. Jews in those countries were always in a relatively precarious position — in each country throughout history from the earliest Muslim conquests these Jews’ ancestors were subject to periodic pogroms, or being treated as dhimmis required to pay special higher taxes than others, and other abuses.

    Notably, in the 1800s, Jews from Yemen, fleeing persecution there, founded what would become Tel Aviv in an empty area outside Jaffa. By 1947, the U.N. offered a two-state resolution accepted by Middle Eastern Jews but overwhelmingly rejected by Arabs, whose only counter-proposal was a war with the pre-announced goal of “Driving the Jews into the sea.”

    In Israel’s War of Independence in 1948, Jordan annexed the West Bank and ethnically cleansed all Jews from it. (Previously when Jordan was formed in 1921, it ethnically cleansed all Jews from its territory). Jordan also annexed East Jerusalem, at a time when Jerusalem had a Jewish majority, and ethnically cleansed all Jews from the Jewish Quarter of the city and then systematically destroyed historical evidence of a Jewish presence there — including the destruction of many structures hundreds and even thousands of years old.

    Any demonizing of Israel – talking about the country as though it had no right to exist, and/or without acknowledging its struggle to survive in the face of enemies who want it wiped off the map is blatant anti-Semitism (characteristic of prejudice against and hatred towards Jews).

    Every single day you have rampant incitement and children being taught to hate Israel and to hate the Jews. It has to stop.

    When you live in a society where the firefighters are the heroes, little kids want to be firefighters. When you live in a society where athletes and movie stars are the heroes, little kids want to be athletes and movie stars.

    In Palestinian society, the heroes are those who murder Jews. We can’t let this continue. We can’t let this happen any longer.

    You cannot achieve peace if terrorists are treated as martyrs. Glorifying terrorists is a tremendous barrier to peace. It is a horrible, horrible way to think.

    In Palestinian textbooks and mosques, you’ve got a culture of hatred that has been fomenting there for years. And if we want to achieve peace, they’ve got to go out and they’ve got to start this educational process. They have to end education of hatred. They have to end it and now.

    There is no moral equivalency. Israel does not name public squares after terrorists. Israel does not pay its children to stab random Palestinians.

  • scottrose

    You are NOT “pro-Palestinian” you are anti-Israel and we know the deep-seated reasons why, too.

    The original British Mandate for Palestine included all of what today is Jordan – 75% of the Mandate.

    Jordan was given to the Hashemites of Saudi Arabia and they expelled all Jews from the territory.

    Most self-identified Palestinian Arabs today think that all of Jordan should be theirs.

    In fact, in 1971 – 72, Palestinians launched a civil war in Jordan against the King. Their aim was to get rid of the king and to get rid of Jordan and make it a Palestinian state.

    They lost that war against the king.

    So why today – if you are so gung-ho on the rights of Palestinian Arabs – is all of your ire on their behalf directed against Israel, and not at all against Jordan?

  • jackkessler

  • jackkessler

    It is true. The pro-Israel, anti-Arab bigotry lobby is enormously powerful. It includes the Jews, the Christians, the Bahais, the Buddhists, and every other religious group persecuted in Muslim countries. Since those groups include 99% of the American public, their lobby is strong indeed.

  • jackkessler

    I wonder if the charge of being “Hamas-inspired” has anything to do with the proven funding ties between American BDS groups and Hamas? Perhaps the charge is made against BDS because it is true?

  • Cooper

    Who gives a crap? Honesty? Why are you people so damn MILLITANT about controlling peoples thoughts? It actually makes it worse to be honest. Why should people buy your stuff if they don’t want to? Jesus Christ.

  • Cooper

    No, Americans pay for it. We are sick and tired of hearing about it, sick of getting stuck in the middle, and sick of paying for it. Worst mistake we ever made as a country was letting Churchill drag us into this never ending drama. I wish you all would just fly home, and Duke it out weapon free, fair and even. Go knock the crap out of each other out in the desert like men until you get all of it out of your system, and stop dragging everyone in the middle of you’re retarded argument.

  • Cooper

    That’s not true. Most of us think you’re both incredibly annoying, and resent being forced to play baby sitter and mediators to this never ending money sucking drama pit. Don’t speak for Americans. We are not fooled by anyone. You both are equally guilty of constantly antagonizing each other. Honestly 99.9 percent of us are so irritated by it all, we secretly wish you would all fly out to the middle of the desert and duke it out bare knuckled and knocking the crap out of each other until it’s out of your system once and for all and leave the rest of us out of it.

  • Phillip

    Pleased to see Elliot Kaufman’s article expose the hypocrisy of how the BDS leader chose to attend Tel Aviv University – in the state of Israel that BDS now wants us to boycott – when the BDS leader could have readily attended another University outside of Israel, as he did for his other degrees. Thanks for bursting his bubble, Elliot.

  • jackkessler

    @Cooper You are right. The conflict is symmetrical. Both sides continually threaten to throw the others into the sea. Well, OK only the Arabs have done that. Both sides have made serious concessions of strategic territory for peace. Well, OK, only the Israelis have done that. At least both sides accept American values of corrupt autocracy and rule by religious fanatics. Wait, only the Arabs have those values and those aren’t really American values, are they? Well, for sure you are right that neither side are our friends. The Israelis and Arabs both burn American flags and vote against us at the UN. Well, OK, maybe only the Arabs do that, while the flags of Israel and the US are generally displayed side by side. But except for every example one can think of, you are quite right Cooper. You are clearly someone who knows the subject and knows what he is talking about. Wait…..

  • jackkessler

    A slight inadvertent error has slipped into BDSlists post. Barghouti’s “consistent advocacy of non-violence” included murdering at least two Israelis, for which he was duly convicted. So except for being a convicted murderer, he is a regular Mahatma Gandhi. We know that the error was inadvertent because otherwise it would mean that BDS is lying to you to your face, wouldn’t it? BDS is ‘progressive’ because they support fundamentalist Christians bombing black churches. BDS is ‘progressive’ because they support fundamentalist Christians killing non-Christians and driving them into the sea. BDS is ‘progressive’ because they support fundamentalist Christians persecuting non-Christians wherever they can. BDS is ‘progressive’ because they support fundamentalist Christian dictatorships against democratic movements. BDS wouldn’t maybe be lying to you to your face by claiming to be ‘progressive’ would they?

  • jackkessler

    Good idea. I am sure you advocate that the US disband our Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines too, don’t you? You don’t? Well then you are pretty much a dumbass hypocrite, aren’t you, Cooper?

  • jackkessler

    On a guess, I would say that the Israelis are militant about it because their neighbors are trying to kill them. And because dumbasses make stupid noises about the conflict without the least idea what they are talking about. Could that be the reason, Cooper?

  • SixdoublefiveThreetwoone

    Ya’ know what I’d like to knock the crap out of? Hamas. And the people that equate the most civilized country of the middle east with the barbarians that harass Her.

  • Phuc Dis

