Stanford Band Suspension: Not an Arbitrary Act of Tyranny

Don’t let our enthusiasm for Band and suspicion of the administration prevent us from thinking impartially about Band’s suspension.

 

On December 9, Vice Provost Greg Boardman announced in a letter that Band would be suspended until the end of the 2016-17 academic year. In response, the student body has united in condemning the decision and defending Band. Countless editorials have been published exalting Band and criticizing the administration; hundreds of students attended a rally in defense of Band during finals week; and The Fountain Hopper, an anonymous Stanford publication, sent an email asking the entire student body to fight back against the Stanford administrators by flooding them with legal requests for student information.

Students and administrators alike express pride in Band’s irreverence and exuberance; these qualities reflect an important part of Stanford’s spirit. However, Band is a good representative of Stanford only insofar as it embodies other core Stanford values such as respect and inclusion. Band’s irreverence doesn’t mean it has free license to violate any rule with impunity. Every registered student organization is responsible for adhering to university policies and regulations designed to ensure students’ well-being. Band is no exception.

The administration’s decision to suspend Band was neither arbitrary nor capricious but a measured response to Band’s unacceptable conduct over the past few years. In 2015, Stanford’s Organization Conduct Board (OCB) and Title IX Office held a joint investigation of the group in response to repeated student complaints about hazing, sexual harassment, and substance abuse. Panels composed of students, faculty, and staff members from across the Stanford community questioned witnesses and concluded that “on several occasions, the band violated university policies regarding alcohol, controlled substances, hazing and/or sexual harassment.” Violations cited include giving members alcoholic concoctions that made them vomit in public, forcing individuals to answer “a number of inappropriate questions on sexual matters” as part of Band’s selection process, and using illegal substances on a retreat.

Instead of suspending Band in 2015, Stanford gave it a chance to change its behavior and organizational practices. The university placed a travel and alcohol ban on Band for the 2015-16 school year, hoping that this probation would prompt Band to “[strengthen] its culture” and “[ensure] good stewardship in the years ahead.”

Unfortunately, it did not. In 2016, the OCB received reports from Band members that Band had not only violated its probation on multiple fronts but also contravened other university policies. In accordance with university protocol, the OCB launched four separate investigations into Band. It found that Band violated both its alcohol ban and travel ban on multiple occasions, including drinking at Tree Rollouts and using Band funds to travel to Lake Tahoe.

These activities would not be problematic under normal circumstances. But the alcohol and travel bans were meant to give Band a chance to demonstrate that it  could reform themselves. By violating both, it proved the contrary. The university has every right to punish Band for it.

In response, the OCB panelists recommended “suspension and loss of recognition as a registered student organization through the end of the academic year 2017-18.” The Vice Provost’s office, however, decided only to suspend Band until the end of Spring Quarter 2017. Despite widespread complaints of the suspension being unfairly harsh, shortening Band’s punishment by a full year is, in fact, extraordinarily lenient. Administering any milder punishment would have been irresponsible in light of the student complaints and OCB investigations. Moreover, considering students’ outrage about the university’s inadequate handling of sexual assault cases, it seems inconsistent to condemn the administration for leaning toward the side of caution in addressing sexual harassment charges simply because Band is involved.

The administration’s suspension of Band was not a groundless political attack. After months of reviewing evidence from witnesses, multiple panels of students, faculty, and staff members from across the Stanford community concluded that Band suffers from “a total lack of accountability and responsibility,” and that “the current leadership or membership is [not] capable of creating the necessary cultural change.”

These investigations were initiated by Stanford students who were so strongly victimized by Band’s cultural problems that they felt compelled to file complaints to the university. These were Band members who identified toxic, systemic problems with the organization’s culture. Unsurprisingly, not a single one has publicly voiced any degree of criticism of Band in the days since its suspension was announced. When the student body is united in glorifying Band, it’s understandably difficult for anyone to express a dissenting opinion; any new perspective we hear only strengthens the pro-Band echo chamber that we’ve created on campus. By encouraging such a vigorous backlash against administrators and student outpouring of support of Band, we do the campus a disservice by silencing voices who could speak to Band’s systemic problems and catalyze helpful shifts in Band culture going forward.

It’s possible to love Band while still acknowledging that there is much it can do to reflect Stanford’s values better. We cannot let our enthusiasm for Band and suspicion of the administration prevent us from thinking impartially about the decision. This article urges Stanford students to understand the circumstances surrounding the decision rather than jumping to conclusions based on a few Facebook statuses.

 

  • Ken M

    how dare you question the validity of the face books. my grandson was very upset after losing his headband.

  • Sebastian Alarcon

    Amy with all due respect, your article is incomplete because you have not examined the efforts Band has taken to address internal problems and its initial sanctions. Upon examining these efforts, you would be hard pressed (and in my opinion, wrong) to assume that there are systemic cultural problems of the magnitude to justify the Stanford administration’s response. In addition, you should consider two points: 1) while the original sanctions were motivated by student complaints, there is some question of the extent of student involvement in recent OCB panels. 2) while there is an echo chamber surrounding Band, a lot of the outcry was motivated by people who have friends in Band and have witnessed positive changes in Band’s culture. All of this is to say that the response to Band’s suspension is rational and well considered, not the product of lemmings reacting to Facebook posts.

  • Disagreeing

    If people don’t like Band’s culture, they should leave, or, if they’re feeling particularly arrogant, attempt to change the structure from within. Not appeal to a snotty bureaucratic third-party — who, incidentally, had no valid reasons for applying arbitrary sanctions in the first place. Could the band have compiled better with the sanctions? Probably. But was it their duty to? Absolutely not. Thus, it is not they, but rather the irrational bureaucratic authority that initially imposed the sanctions that is morally at fault.

  • kelly windsor

    Amy, I am a band alum and the co-author of a couple of the Op-Eds defending the band. My colleagues and I did exhaustive research into the interactions between the administration and the band, the band’s efforts to clean itself up, and discussions with current students, recent grads, and band parents. We found that the initial Title IX complaints were based on incidents from 2011-2012, before any of the current students were in band. In addition, the current band management has been making herculean efforts to clean up the culture including hours of Title IX training for band members and submitting countless reports to the administration documenting their efforts. The most recent “infractions” include a group of of-age students sharing a pitcher of beer at a restaurant.

    The reason there has been such an outpouring of support for the current band and its wonderful student management is that we perceive that they are getting a raw deal.

  • anonymous

    Thank you Amy! You explained it well.

  • Steve S

    Then later we learned that the house in Tahoe was paid for *prior* to the travel ban. A technicality? Perhaps. But source of funds figured prominently in Administration’s justification for the suspension. They worded their statement to intentionally mislead any reasonable person into believing that DURING THE BAN the Band wrote a check to the house owner.

    That action has eroded my trust considerably.

  • Jane Franklin

    So because a few people don’t like Band’s culture, which in the worst case would make them not want to join, we should ban band and make it so nobody can join?
    Enough of the nannying from universities everywhere. You’re adults, and can choose those organizations you wish to be part of and those you don’t. It’s unbelievable how so called liberals have done more for Puritanical censorship and policing of people’s free association than any “conservative” group could have ever hoped for.

  • Steve S

    Within limits, yes, if someone doesn’t like the behavior of an organization, they should just leave. However, if the culture is so hostile that it effectively excludes women, that’s where action is needed. Of course, it would be unreasonable to accommodate someone who is offended by loud music. Judgement must play a role.

  • Keeley Sinnard

    Your band sucks and get over it.

  • doug

    Idiot conservative misses the point of both sides trying to make everything about evil liberals. From the administration’s point of view, the University has the right of governance over student organizations such as “Band,” whose primary purpose is to represent the university. Presumably Miss (Mrs? I daren’t call her Ms lest that be construed as too PC) Franklin feels that it is just too much liberal regulation to force students to respect women when acting in the name of the university (which they are always doing when appearing as members of “Band”). And of course, Franklin’s argument also gets in the way of “Band’s” allegation, which is that the administration is simply lying about the mass of evidence it claims to have against “Band,” and that “Band” culture is now within acceptable norms for a student organization.

  • Bill Martin

    Effectively excludes women? Huh? Where did that come from? That is the whole point of the backlash… the Band culture is more inviting of women and people of all types… to an extent that was extraordinary even before the 2011-12 complaints were addressed (prior to the 2015 institutional attacks on the Band).

  • Steve S

    I said “if”. I agree with you, there’s no evidence the current culture is a problem. I was just saying there’s a limit to the “if you don’t like it, leave” argument.