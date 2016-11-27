tumblr_mtlpa4yJVz1qaz9lto1_1280

Stanford Continues to Honor Cuba’s Murderer in Chief

Castro may have died, but Casa Zapata still deifies his henchman

Fidel Castro, the brutal Cuban tyrant, is dead. Casa Zapata should take this opportunity to honor Castro’s victims and show respect to our Cuban-American classmates by removing the fawning mural of his chief henchman, Ché Guevara, from their walls. Let’s show Cubans everywhere that we recognize their suffering.

The mural, called “The Last Supper of Chicano Heroes,” places Ché front and center, in the place of Jesus Christ. It praises him as someone who “fought for us,” meaning Chicano students. But as I wrote two years ago, Ché Guevara “is no hero to most Cuban-Americans, who had to escape the police state that Che was instrumental in creating.

Ché presided over at least 1,118 summary executions, and personally enjoyed shooting victims, including children, in the back of the neck. He helped overthrow the corrupt Batista regime in Cuba, but then created the Cuban gulags. He was a doctrinaire Marxist who helped create the Castro regime, which arrests, tortures, and murders its citizens for “pre-criminal social dangerousness.”

But yet Ché is celebrated for fighting for social justice. And as the worldwide reaction to Fidel Castro’s death shows, the urge to ignore unpleasant realities and romanticize fashionable strongmen is often too strong to resist. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, called Fidel a “larger than life leader who served his people for almost half a century.” I suppose never holding free elections and murdering opponents is one way to “serve” the people. Vladimir Putin of Russia, that great champion of freedom, hailed Castro as “an inspiring example for all countries and peoples.” Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the British Labour Party, praised Fidel’s “heroism.” Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission, writes that “the world has lost a man who was a hero for many.”

Here in America, at least, we should know better than to lionize Fidel or Ché, both of whom sought to launch nuclear weapons at the US. But our temptation has instead been toward false balance. The New York Times breathlessly reported, “In [Fidel’s] chest beat the heart of a true rebel.” But they refused to judge, concluding with ambiguous statements like, “His legacy in Cuba and elsewhere has been a mixed record,” and “Some saw him as a ruthless despot who trampled rights and freedoms; many others hailed him as the crowds did that first night, as a revolutionary hero for the ages.” Even President Obama, the leader of the free world, did not make a single mention of Fidel’s atrocities in a 226-word statement on his passing.

Screen Shot 2016-11-26 at 11.50.08 PM

Fidel Castro, hero of the poor, wearing two Rolex watches at the same time.

Our temptation right now is to hedge and cower, but it is time to face the truth. We can stammer about improvements in Cuba’s literacy rate (according to statistics collected by the Cuban regime), or we can recognize that in a society that censors what people can read and won’t let them leave to seek more information, free education doesn’t exist. We can praise Cuba’s healthcare system, even though it was already quite good before Castro’s reign, but this all misses the point. Marginal improvements in education and healthcare don’t compensate for murder, torture, and assassination. As Armando Valladares, who served 22 years as a political prisoner in Cuba, explains, “Stalin, Hitler and Pinochet also built schools and hospitals, and like Castro, they also tortured and assassinated opponents. They built concentration and extermination camps and eradicated all liberties, committing the worst crimes against humanity.”

If we care about human rights, we should stop excusing mass murder and torture. Praising Fidel and Ché only hands propaganda victories to a Cuban regime that continues to oppress its people on an island prison.

We should not celebrate, let alone deify, the man who trained the secret police to murder our classmates’ relatives.

Casa Zapata should take this moment to give the Cuban people the respect they deserve and remove Ché Guevara from its mural of heroes. He is a villain, and history should never absolve him.

  • Spanish Grammar Pedant

    A mural depicting Che Guevara hardly indicates Stanford University’s support for Fidel Castro. Perhaps we should not be so eager to scrub “undesirable elements” from a reflection of certain students’ ideologies, but rather encourage discussion of those ideologies. I say this as a Cuban-American student with no love for Che Guevara or the Castro regime.
    The author should also know that there should not be an accent on the “e” in Che. It is a single syllable name – no accent is required. A quick Google search on this piece’s subject would have revealed that.

  • More_Hand_Wringing_than_Thou

    Castro is easy. This one is obvious to any one supplied with the basic political Left Vs political Right binary history of US and Western nations from the turn of the last century to present.

    The Left will try to sanitize Castro

    What is still not seemingly possible is the Left’s embrace of world Islam. I personally cringe when the Salem witch trials come up, though they occurred in the 1600’s and under the crown as opposed to under any US rule.

    Islam stone harlots to death now, and is embraced by the Left. This is odd. Castro is a given.

  • More_Hand_Wringing_than_Thou

    Che Guevara wore a Forrest Gump tee-shirt. People call him, “Forrest Gump”.

  • DeLaste Suppur

    Elliot, you have done good to expose this issue once again. Che is no hero. Thank you for reminding us of this mural, and allowing for further discussion. With Fidel Castro’s passing, this should be the time for that mural to come dawn. Let it be Che’s last supper.