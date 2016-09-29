Stanford Reinstates Full Moon on the Quad For Winter Quarter

Contrary to rumors that the event had been canceled, Full Moon on the Quad will take place on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.

On September 29 at 3:15pm, the Stanford administration announced it had reversed course and, rather than canceling the event, will now be holding Full Moon on the Quad (FMOTQ) on Thursday, January 12, 2017.

The controversy began in March when Vice Provost for Student Affairs Greg Boardman penned a letter suggesting that the university would not continue to sponsor the annual tradition “due to the event’s failure to align with the University’s values”. However, in contrast to the recently implemented ban on hard alcohol, the university eventually yielded to student outcry. In response to “overwhelming student support of the Full Moon tradition” and widespread arguments that the withdrawal of university sponsorship would make the event less safe – not more – the university opted to convene a working group of students and staff “[i]n order to find a solution in alignment with the university’s mission and values.”

The working group opted for a “re-envisioned FMOTQ”, a nod to university concerns that the century-old tradition had evolved into an event at risk for “physical assault, alcohol abuse, and sexual misconduct.” To the Review’s knowledge, the working group has not noted instances of assault at FMOTQ beyond warning they could happen. Multiple consent groups and other staff are present to monitor the event.

The working group determined that moving FMOTQ to Winter Quarter – as opposed to the first full moon of the academic year – “will give students, particularly freshmen, time to familiarize themselves with campus social norms, to feel more confident and comfortable in social situations, and to understand what a culture of consent is all about.”

The official university statement added that the later date enables it to continue to take into account student feedback and encourages such feedback to be submitted through stanfordFMOTQ@gmail.com.

This is a developing story. We will update this article with more information as it arrives.

See the full statement: