Dakota Protests

The Hypocrisy of the North Dakota Pipeline Protests

It’s easy to oppose the pipeline. It’s harder to consider the consequences of not building it.

Angry nativists who refuse to tolerate viewpoints beyond those sanctioned by their small group. Claims that society perceives and treats them as “lesser”. Chants threatening violence if the ‘wrong’ side wins. Continuous denunciations of a ‘rigged’ democratic process.

Supporters of Donald Trump? No. These are opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

For over two years, the pipeline company, North Dakotan politicians, and the public have discussed their priorities in countless townhalls. They brought forward questions and problems, debated permit rights and eminent domain, and finally reached a proposal that was satisfactory to everyone who participated.

Meanwhile, the tribes who now claim the pipeline crosses their lands and threatens their water failed to attend any of the state’s public comment meetings. They did not submit written comments that the state evaluates to determine whether projects should go ahead. They were also offered the chance to meet the project’s officials on seven occasions – the exact “legal protections” that the Stanford American Indian Organization demanded indigenous people be given. The tribes refused each time.

Not every member of the tribes opposes the pipeline. But it is dishonest to say the protesters engaged in good-faith political discourse. After dozens of opportunities to engage and oppose the pipeline through the political process, the tribes failed to voice a complaint. That they respond today with violence is unacceptable.

New-found opposition to the pipeline is hypocritical. There is already a near-identical pipeline which, though it follows the same route as the proposal, received no similar protests when it was constructed in 1982. The government at the time took into account “concern about the possible existence of archaeological sites”. The reason for the sudden change since then is likely not Native American interests but the selfish desire of white American environmentalists to stop fossil fuels, regardless of popular opinion or consequences.

Even the Washington Post points out the pipeline would not “create a big new environmental problem.” Instead, environmentalists are using pipeline bans to stifle oil production in the most blunt way possible. Dressing the issue up as one of land rights is deceptive.

Now, North Dakotans are resorting to physical violence against innocent construction workers, who earn close to minimum wage for dangerous work. Stanford students, whipped up in part by SAIO, are ‘checking in’ to North Dakota on Facebook to try to confuse the police – a tactic that ten seconds on Google would demonstrate to be completely pointless.

By prioritizing the needs and voices of one group, Stanford protesters ignore the millions who are made worse off without a pipeline. Ten thousand unemployed North Dakotans will gain a job that allows them to feed their families. A quarter billion Americans will have cheaper energy bills, letting them not only heat their homes at night but also avoid the misery of energy poverty that affects huge swathes of the elderly population. Without pipelines, oil companies just use trains to transport their oil – but when the carriages collide, dozens die and towns are destroyed.

The ramifications extend beyond America’s borders. Without secure energy reserves, Americans are forced to use their wages to line the pockets of despotic oil producers like Saudi Arabia and Iran. These countries spread religious extremism worldwide. They also perpetuate the disgusting oppression of women and LGBT people, to the point of publicly stoning a woman for adultery while giving the man 100 lashes.

Every American has a right to be heard. But with that right comes the duty to adhere to the decisions that American democracy makes. The democratic process exists to make the tradeoffs we have described: North Dakota is building a pipeline because the economic and social impacts to the most marginalized Americans and global citizens are too great to ignore. If we let every culture’s sacred beliefs block a proposal – no matter the economic consequences – then the major projects necessary for economic growth and improving standards of living become impossible. This danger grows more serious with every new victim class we create.

When groups ignore democracy because they disagree with the outcome, they ruin the lives of the country’s poorest in the process. They also commit exactly the same offense as Trump supporters, or indeed anyone in the past who believes personal whims are enough to justify violence against others. Stanford students and protesters should condemn vigilante justice in all instances – not just those they happen to dislike.

  • Alfredo C

    You’re a liar. And a moron.

    “The Dakota Access pipeline was fast-tracked from the beginning, using the Nationwide Permit 12 process that treats the pipeline as a series of small construction sites and grants exemption from the environmental review required by the Clean Water Act and the National Environmental Policy Act. And since it does not cross an international border, as the Keystone XL project did, it escaped a more probing federal analysis of its economic justification and environmental impact, according to the chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, David Archambault II, who wrote in a New York Times op-ed that they have been opposing the pipeline since they first learned of it in 2014.” – What You Need to Know About the Dakota Access Pipeline Protest, Bill Moyers . com

    “In July, however, the Army Corps of Engineers approved the water crossing permits for the Dakota Access Pipeline under a “fast track” option, and construction of the disputed section of pipeline continued”- Dakota Access Pipeline, Wikipedia

    As for your ridiculous “invited to meetings” GARBAGE talking point: If I told you I’m going to beat the living sh*t out of your mother and invited you to a “meeting” to discuss HOW and WHEN I’m going to beat the living sh*t out of your mother, would you accept? What if I offered to pay you $50 to beat the living sh*t out of your mother? No deal? Gee, why not? And after NOT ACCEPTING my generous offer, would you still argue it’s reasonable for me to suggest YOU HAVE NO RGHT to object to my beating the living sh*t out of your mother because you didn’t come to my meeting to discuss HOW and WHEN I’d be beating the living sh*t out of your mother?

    Yeah, thinking’s hard when you aren’t used to doing it. #moron

  • HopkinsWFG

    A shill? What the fuck are you talking about? I’m simply a person who actually looked into this instead of believing every meme I saw my friends post about it on FB. Your beat the shit out of my mother analogy is ridiculous. Beating someone is illegal, building a pipeline and inviting the community near it to meetings to voice their concerns about it is not. You sound like a child.

  • HopkinsWFG

    1851 treaty was replaced by the 1868 Ft Laramie treaty. Keep trying.

  • Nice!

    Standing Rock has many oil wells on the reservation that they’re getting kick backs from. They don’t seem too concerned about those risks…but hey, they’re getting paid.

  • Alfredo C

    Yes, a SHILL. Pushing provably false talking points on behalf of a corporation is shilling.

    It is NOT “legal” to build anything on your own private property, other people’s privately-owned property or public property without permits, easements, permissions by the state, moron. Pretending otherwise doesn’t make it so. And framing a perfectly apt analogy as “childish” doesn’t make it less apt or logical.

    As for your “information” that you didn’t get from “Facebook memes” as far as I can see, you extricated it whole cloth out of your own ass. Or just regurgitated it from your employer.
    Unlike me, you’ve provided ZERO citations of where it came from. #Clown

  • mcoope3

    The pipeline does not cross the reservation, so the government has all jurisdiction. If you think the natives are entitled to sovereignty beyond the existing borders of their reservation, that is to have their reservation expanded, then why give them back this particular chunk of land, as opposed to returning to them Manhattan Island, which would hurt the financial industry not the energy industry?

  • HopkinsWFG

    …and they had the LEGAL permits do build the pipeline where they were building it. This is why your analogy is inept. You compared assaulting a human being, which is illegal, to a construction project that went through the proper legal channels. If it wasn’t legal, they wouldn’t have begun building it. Do you think companies just build multi million/billion dollar projects without the legal authority to do it? You are very thick my friend.

    I told you where my information came from : the court rulings on the pipeline.

    You’re extremely dishonest and entrenched in your view. Don’t bother replying to me and have fun living in a bubble.

  • HopkinsWFG

    “regurgitated it from your employer” LOL you are truly insane.

  • Alfredo C

    If they had LEGAL permits to build the pipeline they’d have built it, lying shill. ALL of the easements granted by the government had been fast-tracked WITHOUT a proper Environmental Impact Statement. Which is how and why the government is able to suddenly say, “Stop building we have to do an EIP.” #DUH #Moron

    All of the “court rulings” on the issue are referenced on its Wikipedia page, AS IS THE FACT THAT IT WAS FAST-TRACKED. You can’t pretend your sources are reliable for some facts and not others, #Clown.

    In any case, the pipeline cannot proceed on its current course for the immediate future (WIN for the Standing Rock Sioux and for #JUSTICE) so all your shilling on its behalf is a #TotalWasteOfTime. Good luck with it, lying shill.

    Btw, telling me “not to reply” is pathetic. If you don’t want to receive my replies all you have do is block me, like I’m doing to you now.

  • HopkinsWFG

    You are one sad little person, holy shit.

  • Elysiadon

    No, it wasn’t. Absolutely nothing in Laramie 1868 nullified the terms of Laramie 1851. These are treaties, not coffee makers. Just ’cause it has a similar name and a higher number doesn’t mean the older one is outdated.

  • Elysiadon

    I live on ceded land. Even so, I wouldn’t support a pipeline through that ceded land if it might screw with the water supply for people who live beyond it.

  • https://syriacharter.wordpress.com/ Žiānpesar

    One thing about natives is that they have perfected the art of shakedown and extortion. In Canada, all new projects must provide 5% royalty or 25% equity share to the natives. If the projects do not, they will end up spending millions negotiating with them for a decade and either cancel the project or pay up. And they are backed up by the government. The Northern Gateway project agreed to give the Indians 50% equity. This is the classic art of shakedown or protection, practiced by the Mafia.

    If Americans want to end up in the same hole as Canadians, then by all means, play nice with the protesters and try not to ruffle any feathers. You will then find about a quarter of your income siphoned by natives who have no skills, add no value, provide no labour, are impossible to negotiate with, are eternally aggrieved, and who trample your dignity at will – and turn them into rich barons who arrive at their wealth and control through a protection racket. Pass laws to ban the art of shakedown by the natives, while you can.

  • https://syriacharter.wordpress.com/ Žiānpesar

    I have direct experience with natives. You are wrong and the author is accurate.

  • Elysiadon

    This is probably one of the most fantastically stupid replies I’ve ever read.

  • Elysiadon

    This is one of the most fantastic replies I’ve ever read.
    Are you brandishing your “direct experience” with “natives” as though it’s something that you expect I *don’t* have? As though “natives” are magical pixies that hide under toadstools and that only you have met?
    Either way, I should inform you that I also have direct experience with the communication of thoughts and ideas through online comments. Yours blew.

