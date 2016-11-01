Dakota Protests

The Hypocrisy of the North Dakota Pipeline Protests

It’s easy to oppose the pipeline. It’s harder to consider the consequences of not building it.

Angry nativists who refuse to tolerate viewpoints beyond those sanctioned by their small group. Claims that society perceives and treats them as “lesser”. Chants threatening violence if the ‘wrong’ side wins. Continuous denunciations of a ‘rigged’ democratic process.

Supporters of Donald Trump? No. These are opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

For over two years, the pipeline company, North Dakotan politicians, and the public have discussed their priorities in countless townhalls. They brought forward questions and problems, debated permit rights and eminent domain, and finally reached a proposal that was satisfactory to everyone who participated.

Meanwhile, the tribes who now claim the pipeline crosses their lands and threatens their water failed to attend any of the state’s public comment meetings. They did not submit written comments that the state evaluates to determine whether projects should go ahead. They were also offered the chance to meet the project’s officials on seven occasions – the exact “legal protections” that the Stanford American Indian Organization demanded indigenous people be given. The tribes refused each time.

Not every member of the tribes opposes the pipeline. But it is dishonest to say the protesters engaged in good-faith political discourse. After dozens of opportunities to engage and oppose the pipeline through the political process, the tribes failed to voice a complaint. That they respond today with violence is unacceptable.

New-found opposition to the pipeline is hypocritical. There is already a near-identical pipeline which, though it follows the same route as the proposal, received no similar protests when it was constructed in 1982. The government at the time took into account “concern about the possible existence of archaeological sites”. The reason for the sudden change since then is likely not Native American interests but the selfish desire of white American environmentalists to stop fossil fuels, regardless of popular opinion or consequences.

Even the Washington Post points out the pipeline would not “create a big new environmental problem.” Instead, environmentalists are using pipeline bans to stifle oil production in the most blunt way possible. Dressing the issue up as one of land rights is deceptive.

Now, North Dakotans are resorting to physical violence against innocent construction workers, who earn close to minimum wage for dangerous work. Stanford students, whipped up in part by SAIO, are ‘checking in’ to North Dakota on Facebook to try to confuse the police – a tactic that ten seconds on Google would demonstrate to be completely pointless.

By prioritizing the needs and voices of one group, Stanford protesters ignore the millions who are made worse off without a pipeline. Ten thousand unemployed North Dakotans will gain a job that allows them to feed their families. A quarter billion Americans will have cheaper energy bills, letting them not only heat their homes at night but also avoid the misery of energy poverty that affects huge swathes of the elderly population. Without pipelines, oil companies just use trains to transport their oil – but when the carriages collide, dozens die and towns are destroyed.

The ramifications extend beyond America’s borders. Without secure energy reserves, Americans are forced to use their wages to line the pockets of despotic oil producers like Saudi Arabia and Iran. These countries spread religious extremism worldwide. They also perpetuate the disgusting oppression of women and LGBT people, to the point of publicly stoning a woman for adultery while giving the man 100 lashes.

Every American has a right to be heard. But with that right comes the duty to adhere to the decisions that American democracy makes. The democratic process exists to make the tradeoffs we have described: North Dakota is building a pipeline because the economic and social impacts to the most marginalized Americans and global citizens are too great to ignore. If we let every culture’s sacred beliefs block a proposal – no matter the economic consequences – then the major projects necessary for economic growth and improving standards of living become impossible. This danger grows more serious with every new victim class we create.

When groups ignore democracy because they disagree with the outcome, they ruin the lives of the country’s poorest in the process. They also commit exactly the same offense as Trump supporters, or indeed anyone in the past who believes personal whims are enough to justify violence against others. Stanford students and protesters should condemn vigilante justice in all instances – not just those they happen to dislike.

 
Newer Comments  
  • Wolfen

    Attitudes like yours are part of the problem and the destruction of the earth………and no I am not a member of any group just a person who has lived longer then most and have seen what fossil fuels are doing to this country. Sad, just sad

  • Alfredo C

    The framing here is laughable. Opposition to the pipeline is “hypocritical”. The word “hypocritical” doesn’t mean wrong, illegal, unwarranted or unjust. The Sioux have treaties with the government that are binding. That the government held “public meetings” to “discuss” violating those treaties is ridiculous. How would you like if I invited you to a meeting to discuss beating your wife? Morons.

  • Stanford Student

    Please take Intro to Native American History. It’s a wonderful course. I highly recommend it. Before criticizing, please learn the history of the land you are on.

  • Joshua Knott

    How in hells name do you think this is plausibly logical to run oil under America’s largest river? I believe in energy independence but more of a localized process, not one giant target seen from space that an adversary can destroy, your logic is laughable. The oil industry, do you think they give two shits? Nope they live in highly guarded gated communities complaining about 19 billion dollar profits. Fucking idiots.

  • Elysiadon

    This is perhaps the stupidest thing I’ve read all week.

    I’ll be honest—I see the merits of a pipeline. In fact, I’d go so far as to say that I support pipelines, including (potentially) this one. But the issue at hand here is not whether this is a good decision or a democratic one. The issue is whether this is a decision that rightfully belongs to the American people. It doesn’t.

    “They did not submit written comments that the state evaluates to determine whether projects should go ahead.”

    It’s not their responsibility to go plead their case before a government that has no jurisdiction over these matters. I can’t declare a hearing on my ownership of every building in New York City and then declare that ownership to be legitimate because nobody shows up. For the Standing Rock Sioux to plead their case in one of these meetings would be to deny their own right to self-determination and self-government.

    “They were also offered the chance to meet the project’s officials on seven occasions – the exact “legal protections” that the Stanford American Indian Organization demanded indigenous people be given. The tribes refused each time.”

    Yeah. If they don’t want to meet with you, you can’t get their approval. If you don’t get their approval, you don’t get to go ahead. It’s not a tough concept. If someone ignores you, that’s not a “yes.” Where have I heard this before?

    “But it is dishonest to say the protesters engaged in good-faith political discourse.”

    Who said the protesters wanted to engage in political discourse? Their first priority is to disrupt illegal activity.

    “New-found opposition to the pipeline is hypocritical. There is already a near-identical pipeline which, though it follows the same route as the proposal, received no similar protests when it was constructed in 1982.”

    You need to look up the definition of hypocrisy. Also, just because I approve something once doesn’t mean I must approve it every time. It’s incredible how many parallels there are here with sexual consent. Wow.

    “By prioritizing the needs and voices of one group, Stanford protesters ignore the millions who are made worse off without a pipeline. (…)The ramifications extend beyond America’s borders. Without secure energy reserves, Americans are forced to use their wages to line the pockets of despotic oil producers like Saudi Arabia and Iran.”

    All of this may be true in the present, but it’s a false dilemma if this is being used to forecast the future. And it’s all totally irrelevant to the topic at hand.

    “Every American has a right to be heard.”

    No, they don’t. Not regarding Indigenous affairs. Such an elementary concept.

    “When groups ignore democracy because they disagree with the outcome, they ruin the lives of the country’s poorest in the process.”

    A democracy isn’t a democracy when the polls are open beyond your borders. Nobody thinks Brazilian voters should be able to decide policy in the United States. Why should American voters be able to decide policy for the Standing Rock Sioux?

  • Elysiadon

    A+ comment. Favourite part:
    “That the government held “public meetings” to “discuss” violating those treaties is ridiculous.”
    SPOT-ON.

  • class of 2018

    I read this thinking you were going to raise some nuanced points about the possible benefits of the construction of this pipeline. Instead you unsuccessfully attempted to discredit the justified protests. Disappointing

  • Jason Bradley

    You had me up until the last paragraph. Now all the information about the non-engagement is suspect…. But at least you got your Trump digs in, you virtue-signaling fool.

  • D Smith NYC

    Respectfully disagree with you Jason. I believe the last paragraph could have been worded better, but I agree with a call to engage in the democratic process before using violence as a way to affect political change. A minority group opting to not engage in civil discourse, but instead to use violence to affect political change is a definition of terrorism. Especially when attacking civilians on private property. (I’m am thinking your response will be a kind of personal attack instead of a well thought counter argument, but I hope not).

  • Scottro

    Except that the pipeline is NOT being built on their land; and therefore would NOT violate anything and this little fact DOES completely destroy the entire fabric of your argument, Alfredo. Thanks for playing though, sonny.

  • Alfredo C

    Except that NOBODY who has authority has decided ANY such thing. The court ruled that the Sioux hadn’t met the requirements to uphold a permanent injunction, but made it clear the ultimate decision lies with the Army Corps of Engineers which has jurisdiction over the land. The Corps, the Justice Dept and the Interior Dept announced they wouldn’t allow work to proceed near the Missouri River and their decision on the disputed land is weeks away. Cute Try though, Scrotum. Hit & a Miss.

  • Scottro

    No dummy, the entire premise of your argument against this post/article relies upon the pipeline being built on reservation land, which it is not. If you can’t comprehend this simple fact, I don’t know why you’re trying to discuss big-boy matters.

  • Alfredo C

    Right. You sound insightful and intelligent. You’re points speak for themselves.

  • Trich

    The Stupidest article I have read so far on the subject !! Seriously, you need to check your facts! Amazed this article was actually published! Wow!

  • Samuel

    Yikes. This is pretty bad. Were you attempting journalism?

    “selfish desire of white American environmentalists to stop fossil fuel” lol

  • PHILIPPE DUSSAUSAYE

    I am terribly mad reading such an article, Harry Elliott, you should be ashamed of yourself ! Like Alfedo said, there are treaties, signed before you were born, it’s always been like that with politics and powerfull companies, getting what they want, no matter what ! Can you realise that they are putting in danger the population by the risk of an irreversible pollution of the Missouri River, and on top of that, they are disrespectfull towards the American Natives culture and faith, crossing over a sacred land !!!! Excuse my perfectible english, I am french and I am writing without any dictionary, just as it comes from my gutts !

  • Whoa Mule

    I am a student from Saudi Arabia. When the US began producing oil in significant quantities, it caused my country to lower the price of oil in order to encourage the US to leave it’s oil in the ground. This has been a significant hardship on the Saudi people. Because of the low oil prices, I have not been able to upgrade my Lamborghini, which is now 3 years old. Last week it broke down on the freeway and the passing Prius drivers were giving me the ‘finger’. I now know what it is like to be a discriminated against minority.

    So please Americans, join the movement to block the pipeline. Leave the US oil in the ground. If you need gas to drive to the protests, I have discounted Exxon Gas Cards for sale on Craigslist.

  • Candid One

    This was an audition by future lawyers seeking jobs with Big Oil?

  • Willie

    So what treaties are being violated?

  • Willie

    What treaties have been violated?

  • Alfredo C

    The Treaty of Fort Laramie of 1851. Look it up.

  • Willie

    I did look it up. There’s also the Treaty of Fort Laramie (1868)–that treaty established the northern boundary of the reservation as essentially the ND/SD border. An Executive Order in 1875 moved the border back to the one established in 1851. Neither of which includes the land where the pipeline is supposed to run. That land was held by the Army Corps of Engineers until recently sold to company building the pipeline.

    So what’s the treaty violation? I’m not asking rhetorically–I really do want to know.

  • Alfredo C

    All fascinating. And you made a decision about the disposition of this issue over which the Army Corps of Engineers is still deliberating by way of what authority? I’m not being facetious, I genuinely want to know. The Corps has also barred the pipeline from coming within 20 miles of the Missouri River. They’re currently proceeding from only 3 miles away. Is this also from one of your judicial decisions?
    The issue has neither the clear legal framework nor the finality you pretend here. The fact that the DAP is hellbent on creating a facts-on-the-ground scenario ASAP suggests they fully understand the tribes have legal legs and if allowed through the courts, the ACE would come up wth an alternative route that will ultimately cost them $.

  • Alex Gilbert

    The Sioux are the ones getting screwed by a lack of democracy here. Their traditional legal recourses have all either failed or been ignored. There is a reason the federal government asked the pipeline company to stop construction (which is very unprecedented). There is a reason there are UN observers on the ground. This entire situation is a legal disaster and a failure of democracy. Attacking largely peaceful protesters is the real crime here.

  • Willie

    I’ve made no decision. I’m trying to understand the issues surrounding it. One of which is the claim that treaties have been violated–hence my original question. Which–I take it–you don’t have answer to either. I’ve represented nothing clear nor final–merely the information that I can find–and am seeking more. Thanks for the condescending responses though.

  • Alfredo C

    You’re very welcome for my condescending reply to your disingenuous question. I take it from your framing that you have no argument to make about the legal status of the land in dispute. Not surprising at all.
    The next time you choose to engage a stranger with a passive-aggressive question you already know the answer to, try thinking a few exchanges ahead so as not to end the dialogue so defensively.

  • Daniel Pyawasay

    I think the writer of this story doesn’t understand the history of what the U.S. government did to these native people. The land is still considered Native American land due to the treaty of 1851. A deal is a deal, but not when it is between Native Americans and the U.S. government. Government makes a land deal, then that land is not enough so U.S. ignores that deal and wants to make another. This has happened over and over again!

    The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is not against economical progress but when it risks their only source of drinking water that is a big deal. These pipelines have been known to leach oil out of them and what makes you think that won’t end up in the water? They are in a dire economic situation themselves and most don’t have jobs because there are none to have. If there is a spill the tribe is responsible for the cleanup. They can’t pay for bottled water for everyone to drink, let alone a big oil spill cleanup, in the worst case scenario. They don’t get to barter with the U.S. government for new land!

    Water is the new oil. There is becoming less and less of it to go around for people to drink. Water holes are drying up and in a couple years the west coast will be in trouble with their water supply. If there is a spill and it gets into the Missouri River, there will be a lot of people hard pressed to get water. If they spill it in the water way and they use the chemical that they used in the ocean maybe you will have flesh eating bacteria in your water ways. Even though there are other ways to deal with an oil spill that are better for the environment.

    Lastly, there is no violence going on there in the protest. Except for the occasional hooligan that wants to start something with police. For the most part nobody has had weapons there except the police and the security agency that has been hired by the oil company to keep the protesters in check. Not including the dogs that they released on the protesters who were unarmed and a girl got scarred for life when she got bit in the face by a german shepherd!

    I don’t know where you get your information from but maybe that is the reason why there is a no-fly-zone over the protest area and journalists are getting arrested. To keep the truth about the protest from people to fully understand what is going on there. Facebook posts of videos on the ground are being pulled from Facebook. This way there is no mainstream way for people to see the truth. This to me is considered the biggest travesty that I have seen in my life. I can’t remember when I saw the U.S. government “blackout” a protest and not allow journalists to do their job! One journalist stated that she had done work in Iraq and was planning on leaving instead of covering events there because it seemed like a “warzone” compared to Iraq.

    As a journalist yourself I don’t understand the grounds of your argument. I’m surprised that you know so much about a subject that you no little to nothing about. Where you get off saying that this is a violent protest is complete blasphemy! You should be banned from making public statements until you learn how to research!

  • D Smith NYC

    Just curious Alex, did you click on through any of the links above to CNN or others reporting on the situation? These referenced links seem to show the tribe is not uniform in their opposition to the pipeline and tribal input was requested during the permitting process. The reason the Feds are relooking this issue is due to the negative PR.
    Also, of course they are not part of the American Democratic process, they are a recognized nation within the territory of the US. But they did have access to the process whereby the pipeline was approved. Please share if you have reference material that proves otherwise.

  • Alex Gilbert

    Hi D Smith,

    I have another comment with multiple links looking at some of these issues pending moderation. Thanks for asking.

    I’ve been heavily researching the legal aspects of the situation (I’m an energy and environmental law expert but understand both international law and Native American law). Although individual tribal members might not be in opposition, tribal leadership definitely are. Since this is a government-to-government interaction, tribal leadership is what matters. CNN’s report would be like interviewing a random resident of California as evidence that Jerry Brown can’t try to exert the state’s legal recourse. In general, media’s reporting of the situation is atrocious. It is a lot worse than most realize. Try the The Young Turks – they definitely have a perspective but people really need to see the film themselves.

    The best I have seen re:participation is from a Seattle Times editorial titled “The violent Dakota Access Pipeline protest raged for hours — until this tribal elder stepped in”. Since my other comment may be in moderation due to links, consider googling it. (the headline is over the top- the only confirmed acts of violence were setting fires to things, not assaulting individual officers. The shooting incident is disputed.). Facts on the ground are very hard to come by and many things are disputed. Protectors have accused the police of targeting cameras and journalists to make sure things are not filmed – they have already shot down at least one camera drone and damaged two others. They have no authority to do that in any situation and that is clearly illegal (FAA is investigating).

    From an energy law perspective in the first place, the entire thing is very weird and concerning. This is not how we normally build pipelines (I know, I have sifted through many filings, documents, and studies). There is a reason that the multiple federal agencies unusually requested ETP to stop construction while the legal process works out (I’ve never heard of such a request and feds did this well before PR became an issue). The head of one of the tribes just asked for the relevant Army Corps of Engineers commander to be fired – not because of any actions the Corps has taken. Rather because during a phone call about yesterday’s unjustified use of police force on Army Corps land, the Commander was so rude, disrespectful, and made clear that he did not realize he was speaking to the sovereign head of another government.

    Hope this helps. This is really not about a pipeline. Its a question about whether ETP and ND police commanders have respect for the rule of law.
    Alex

  • Alex Gilbert

    Oh and if you want a good sense of the legal uncertainties going on here, check out my tweets for the last week (@gilbeaq). Its really frustrating to have to deal with this issue, but it will greatly affect my industry and the complexity is underappreciated.

  • Pat O’Ne

    Reuters says the pipeline would be built outside, but near, the land owned by the tribe. The tribe is arguing that the pipeline would affect its water, as well as sites of spiritual significance, and says the government took the land away by reneging on past treaties.

    “Our cause is just,” the newspaper quoted the tribe’s chairman, Dave Archambault II, as saying, adding that the tribe was staging the fight on behalf of future generations.

  • Mike Rogers

    I guess the bigger question is how do you transport anything across the country without crossing the Missouri or Mississippi?
    Why is it better to have more tankers in Houston and Jersey and to ship refined product (via pipeline, train or truck) through the same region?

    Getting of fossil fuels is a fine goal, but while we are still using the fuel, why would we prefer foreign production?

  • Whoa Mule

    I see that the US law is like the law in my country, Saudi Arabia. In my hometown of Riyadh, a man bought land and got permits to construct a fine house. The construction was almost complete, when his neighbor complained to the police that he was afraid the man would let his wife drive the car. He went to Court to stop the house, but the Court said, ‘you have no evidence’. So the protester went to his cousin, Prince Faisel and repeated the charges. After smoking some hashish, the Prince reached a verdict, “Build your house somewhere else, Infidel”. The Prince then had the family tied to camels and set out into the desert. He awarded the house to the neighbor. So this is also how the law works in US?

    BTW, it is a long drive to the Dakotas, so please look on Craigslist for the discounted Exxon gas cards. These can also be used in Canada if you want to go stop the Tar Sands.

  • Mean Old Woman

    What is hypocritical is that you compare the protesters to Trump supporters. Did you not listen to the Podesta tapes and hear how all the violent protests surrounding Trump rallies were bought and paid for by the DNC, with Soros behind it? Soros has ownership in the trains that currently transport the oil and will suffer financially himself with the pipeline. Starting to make sense yet?

  • Joanne Meyers-Hinz

    The lands belongs to my brother and sisters who are the rightful owners under an 1851 treaty with the U.S. government. Their treaty was broken just shortly after that. The elders went to the UN and were voted in as a sovereign nation which enabled them to vote on issues concerning our lands and the human rights of our people. Please research before you speak. The United States has broken over 300 treaties in order to get the land and what the land has to offer. 3000 + old men,women, and children died on the trail of tears from hunger and weather. WE are very proud people we do not ask for what was ours in the beginning. Imagine watching a bulldozer run over and dig up the remains of your ancestors. How would you feel?

  • jackster

    You’re forgetting the risk to the water. #waterislife – remember?

  • TBS

    Let me help. The agreement act of 1877 permanently established the indian reservations and their boundaries and relinquished all land lying outside the reservation (19 Stat. 254), enacted February 28th, 1877. Was it shitty? yes. Do they have a legal leg to stand on? not really. Feel free to look that bad boy up.

  • Alfredo C

    Not helpful at all since the ACE hasn’t come to that conclusion. Unless you’re the final arbiter in the decision-making you have exactly ZERO clue about the disposition of the issue.
    You pro-pipeline shills keep attempting the same misdirection: that the issue was thoroughly reviewed legally and environmentally and the Native-Americans lost and are agitating without cause. BULL.
    Those of us who are following the story and actually understand it know that the very problem is that construction was FAST-TRACKED by the ACE WITHOUT any of these things being reviewed let alone settled.
    If you have PROOF a court handed down a ruling in DAPL’s favor as to any violation of any Treaty, link it here. Otherwise shill someplace else, DAPL troll.

  • Trey Hancock

    That was amazing! There is literally no argument that can be made against this article, and to do so will be attempted using logical fallacies.

  • Smokey Rain

    Let’s review a few things, shall we? Water is a basic need. Oil is not drinkable. There have been at least 27 pipeline accidents in the U.S. alone this year. All the pipes eventually leak and burst. You’re argument is that because there was not a protest in 1982 there should not be one now? Aside from all the pipe accidents that year 1982 has nothing to do with the present situation. Since you brought up the subject please do not be so vague, exactly what pipeline are you referring to? You also say it is hypocritical to make noise now when they had opportunities at the public hearings for two years. Please don’t waste our time anymore, in the future check your facts. That is hearsay and the facts are there were no public hearings near the reservation and the public notices were in newspapers that are a 2-5 hour drive from the reservation as were the hearings.
    Your basic argument is that the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few. If this argument is correct then the needs of all the future generations to come definitely outweigh the needs of today. Comparing the Standing Rock protesters to Donald Trump supporters sets a ridiculous tone, so I can’t take you seriously. You have not raised any feathers here so much as you have peacocked your own ignorance. Lastly, you what you call “vigilante justice” is what others call sacred law suckers! Sadly for you both, Harry and John, you two just proved two heads are not better than one. Go have a nice cold glass of delicious oil and then get back to me.

  • Smokey Rain

    Indeed!

  • Ron

    Your parents should demand a refund for your (let me guess, law?) “education.” There are more idiots walking around with degrees up their behinds than those who actually use logic and common sense. Good luck to both of you when the rising water has completely submerged your lovely expensive homes. So-called thinking like this is what is ruining the once-pristine Earth. Apparently Mars is now in the crosshairs of people like this, the next stop in their journey of endless destruction throughout the Solar System and beyond.

  • Bless61

    I couldn’t get past your “if someone ignores you that is not a yes”.

    Listen, if I was with them that would be my exact response, you do not HAVE my consent so you can NOT go forward. See, your leaving out a HUGE component of this entire problem. How was the entirety of THIS land “acquired” from the natives? Sit downs where they were swindled and then slaughtered by this government. SO excuse me and them for not wanting to sit with an entity that they know almost never does what they promise or fulfills agreements with people they see as weak or having NO political power. If you don’t buy that, look at what this government has done to people of color as a whole through out it’s entire HISTORY.

    People of color are the only people through out this countries history that has a continued legacy of laws created against them to this VERY DAY. So excuse me if I don’t eat the shit sandwich you told me where waffles, your argument is flawed with ignorance. The pipeline hasn’t existed and the mere fact that Corporations have been allowed to infect politics and have never been held RIGHTFULLY accountable when found that their collective actions were criminal is even more telling than any other point you’ve submitted.

    A company that makes BILLIONS in profits, pays NO taxes that let’s say has an oil spill is fined a few hundred million is NOTHING.

  • Elysiadon

    Lol what? How… what? I’m baffled that you managed to write such a long rant in response to something I didn’t say. I’m also surprised how far off-topic you managed to veer by the end of your post. I am NOT criticizing Standing Rock leadership for refusing to meet with DAPL representatives. How on earth did you read that from what I wrote?

    What I was saying is if Indigenous peoples refused to meet with DAPL representatives, then there is no consent and the pipeline cannot go forward.

  • Elysiadon

    Fort Laramie Treaty of 1868, ya colossal dope head.

  • Yep. Tam.

    Something tells me he’d drive the bulldozer himself.

  • Stormy

    The jobs would only be around for a year at most – once completion of the pipeline is over, then what happens to all those jobs? And the oil is NOT for U.S. consumption – it is to be shipped overseas…. And who, in their right mind, would want a PIPELINE within a 1/2 mile of their water supply?! Like the Pilgrim Pipeline which is trying to get put in 200 yrds from an elementary school in Chatham, NJ. Really? I guess people don’t really pay attention to all those pesky little explosions that happen in Texas frequently…..
    Nice try though.

  • HopkinsWFG

    So, now the courts have ruled that legally, the pipeline can proceed. What’s left to argue?

  • HopkinsWFG

    morel like a swing-and-a-miss!

    No treaty was violated.
    Next argument please?

  • HopkinsWFG

    What treaties have been violated?

 
Newer Comments  