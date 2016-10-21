Who’s Teaching Us plans to protest Stanford President’s Inauguration

Leaked emails reveal WTU’s “sensitive” protest plan

Trusted sources have informed the Review that the student group Who’s Teaching Us (WTU) is planning to protest at the inauguration of Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne tomorrow morning. In plans characterized as “sensitive,” the group has arranged to plant “a mass of people” at the inauguration in order to “send a message to the president.”. WTU also plans to protest at the reception after the inauguration.

Leaked email of Who’s Teaching Us’ plans for the inauguration

This protest follows WTU’s previous demand that “the next appointment to the positions of president and provost of the University break both the legacy of white leadership and cisgender male leadership.” WTU’s full list of demands can be seen here.

The initial hiring of Tessier-Lavigne, who is a first-generation college graduate, also sparked controversy. The Stanford Political Journal released an editorial arguing that, “…it would be presumptuous to assume that there were no non-white or non-male individuals who would have been at least as qualified and willing to lead the university.” In response, Philip Clark wrote in the Review that “Stanford students should look for ways to leverage his spectacular and singular experiences, outlook, and skills, not attempt to tear down a man with such promise before he even joins Stanford in his new role.”