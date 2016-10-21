Campus

Who’s Teaching Us plans to protest Stanford President’s Inauguration

Leaked emails reveal WTU’s “sensitive” protest plan

Trusted sources have informed the Review that the student group Who’s Teaching Us (WTU) is planning to protest at the inauguration of Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne tomorrow morning. In plans characterized as “sensitive,” the group has arranged to plant “a mass of people” at the inauguration in order to “send a message to the president.”. WTU also plans to protest at the reception after the inauguration.

Screen Shot 2016-10-20 at 10.39.57 PM

Leaked email of Who’s Teaching Us’ plans for the inauguration

This protest follows WTU’s previous demand that “the next appointment to the positions of president and provost of the University break both the legacy of white leadership and cisgender male leadership.” WTU’s full list of demands can be seen here.

The initial hiring of Tessier-Lavigne, who is a first-generation college graduate, also sparked controversy. The Stanford Political Journal released an editorial arguing that, “…it would be presumptuous to assume that there were no non-white or non-male individuals who would have been at least as qualified and willing to lead the university.” In response, Philip Clark wrote in the Review that “Stanford students should look for ways to leverage his spectacular and singular experiences, outlook, and skills, not attempt to tear down a man with such promise before he even joins Stanford in his new role.”

 

  • matt10023

    I’d bet these activists would not be happy if there was a race, gender, or sexual preference-based screen preventing them from obtaining employment once they graduate.

  • Richard Kerrwinkle

    You all are complete turds and pussies. I graduated from there in 88 and thank God I’m not there now. Kids these days don’t know a God damned thing and want to run riot over everyone else. Well, fuck you. I’m in Texas and you know what, I’ll NEVER go back to California as long as I live.

  • Brown

    But remember, these students aren’t racist, they just don’t like him because his skin is white. BUT THEY’RE NOT RACIST!.. Definitely not racist. It’s just the white skin thing, but not racist. Never racist. They just don’t like his white skin, but not racist.

  • garyfouse

    The little rascals have to have something to keep them busy as they prepare for life in the real world. You can’t put a price tag on a college education these days.

  • DudewithtwoBAsMAMFAandPhD

    So if (1) 8% of US citizens has the doctorate and (2) it is normative to have a college/university president be a US citizen w/a doctorate in hand and (3) less than 1% of US citizens is trangender as opposed to cisgender, then it is next to impossible to find someone qualified to be president of one of the fifteen most elite universities in the US, if the only acceptable hire is a transgendered US citizen w/a doctorate.

  • 12danny

    If that is not racism, then I don’t know what racism is.

  • Stanford Student

    I was genuinely hoping to find the Review with higher standards this year under Ms. Yaryura’s leadership. I am disappointed to see the continued ground-feeding of this publication. For anyone who actually wants to check in with reality, WTU did not protest the inauguration. Keeping my hopes up for an improvement in research, or any research at all, for that matter.

  • theworstinfidel

    Yes, I believe you have it!!!

  • theworstinfidel

    Truth is like Hate to those who Hate Truth.

  • theworstinfidel

    Absolutely. Isn’t it funny when the left eats the left?
    Makes me giggle each and every time.

  • theworstinfidel

    And here I always thought that the reason you went to college was to study, learn and grow into a well rounded adult that can handle ANYTHING thrown at you………………sorry my bad. Apparently it is nothing more than hypocrisy on steroids…….who knew.

  • DudewithtwoBAsMAMFAandPhD

    And vice versa, no?

  • theworstinfidel

    No versa young lady.