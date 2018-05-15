BREAKING: Stanford College Republicans Invite Conservative Activists Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens to Campus

In their latest effort to bolster the group’s presence on campus and force students to confront conservative political ideas, the Stanford College Republicans have invited Turning Point USA’s (TPUSA) founder, Charlie Kirk, and communications director, Candace Owens, to speak on campus later this month.

The event, entitled “Make Stanford Great Again,” is the first speaker event that SCR have hosted since they brought Islam critic Robert Spencer to campus in November last year. That night proved turbulent indeed: a sizable protest and a large scale walkout greeted Spencer.

This event may well produce a similar response. SCR informed the Review that the “headline” and topic of the talk is a series of provocative aphorisms and conservative demands: “Trump is great. Build the wall. Deport criminal illegals. Guns save lives. There are only 2 genders. Defund sanctuary city San Francisco. Taxation is theft. Affirmative action is racist. White privilege is a lie.”

TPUSA are an activist group that aims to elect conservatives to positions of student government in colleges across the country. Their alleged activity on Stanford’s campus was recently documented in the Fountain Hopper. We have also written about them before.

Kirk, 24, and Owens, 28, are the group’s two most nationally prominent representatives. Owens, in particular, saw her star rise recently when rapper Kanye West tweeted in praise of her. “I love the way Candace Owens thinks,” said the rapper.

SCR share Ye’s sentiment. “To us at SCR, these two activists represent the future of the Republican Party, which is energetic, persuasive, and diverse,” says SCR member (and, full disclosure, Review staff writer) Quinn Barry. “Their penchant for intellectual debate and relevance to the current political environment, particularly surrounding free speech issues and how Trump’s policies affect African-Americans, will bring a much-needed perspective to Stanford’s predominantly liberal campus.” Club vice president Philip Eykamp described Owens as a “premier black conservative” and Kirk as “perhaps the most successful young conservative political activist in America.”

SCR president John Rice-Cameron (also on the Review staff) painted the event as part of a broader movement towards a pan-ethnic conservatism. “Ultimately, this event is about empowerment,” he said. “It is about empowering individuals across America to break free from the farcical assumptions and victimhood mentalities that the Left propagates. In inviting Kirk and Owens to speak at Stanford, SCR hopes to assist them in smashing the despicable edifice of identity politics, a means by which the Left manipulates and deceives Americans of all backgrounds.”

The event will take place at 7 PM on May 29 at Tresidder Oak Lounge.