“Why do you even care?” is the average Stanford student’s pre-recorded retort awaiting any person who doesn’t shut up and grovel at the ostentatious knees of Sex Week , the pole dancing club , or questionable guest lecturers. To be fair, it is, at face value, a reasonable question. Why should I care about something I’m not directly forced to engage with? After all, these things don’t physically touch me (thankfully).

That is, until one realizes that we all care deeply about things that don’t directly affect us.

We care, for instance, about distant future generations who will inherit our planet even though their lives won’t affect ours. We care about human rights abuses across the world even if they are intangible. We care about antisemitic and racial slurs used in private group chats. If we accept that private speech can propagate harmful social norms even when no individual is directly injured, then we already recognize that private actions have broader social consequences.

The real question, then, is not “why do you care,” since clearly we all opine on issues that do not directly affect us. The interesting question ought to be slightly more pointed: “Why do conservatives chastise others’ use of their liberty according to their moral ideals? Isn’t that repressive and incompatible with individual rights?”

I would argue that it is not, and that precisely the reverse is true: a society indifferent to the virtues upon which liberty depends destroys the liberty it takes for granted. And by not teaching students that certain values are more conducive to liberty than others, Stanford is complicit both in its own political apathy and the degeneration of a common moral framework in American society.

Deciding how best to sustain a free society requires first a brief discussion on the nature of freedom and its relation to society. In his influential 1958 lecture Two Concepts of Liberty, political philosopher Isaiah Berlin distinguishes between positive and negative liberty.

Negative liberty, he says, results from an absence of coercion, and is associated with freedom from: for instance, freedom from government regulation of language or religion. Positive liberty, on the other hand, is when individuals have autonomy and act toward self-directed ends; it is freedom for self-realization.

Intuitively, negative liberty is a valuable end in and of itself. But consider a homeless drug addict who forgoes his job interview to take more drugs. In this case the drug addict has negative freedom in that no one prevents him from taking drugs—but if he lacks the ability to make a rational decision to improve his circumstances, is he truly free?

We have plenty of negative liberty, but what good is it if we don’t know how to use it responsibly? Or, more specifically, what makes us capable of exercising our freedom wisely, for the betterment of ourselves and, by extension, for society writ large?

Consider a society in which every citizen possesses the constitutional right to speak freely but feels no obligation to speak truthfully; in which contracts are legally enforceable but are broken wherever enforcement is impossible; in which every man enjoys the freedom to pursue happiness but does so with no regard to the happiness of his neighbors.

Such a society would have an abundance of negative liberty, sure. It would also be quite unpleasant to live in. But would it remain free for long?

To fix such a society—one with negative but not positive liberty—should man invent a government that regulates morality, that defines good and bad, that surveils every human interaction? Such an approach would promise positive liberty by compelling the state’s conception of the good, as is done in the Islamic Republic of Iran, but in attempting to produce cohesion through coercion it would destroy the very liberty it claimed to bestow.

It is therefore evident that the institutions of a free society depend upon character, morality, and virtue—things the law can incentivize but cannot produce. Accordingly, the mutual trust, virtue, and commitment to truth that allow democratic societies to function must come organically from each individual citizen, not from the state.

The Founders understood this. Adams observed that our “Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people” and was unsuited for any other. Ben Franklin wrote , “Only a virtuous people are capable of freedom. As nations become corrupt and vicious, they have more need of masters.”

Asking “why do you even care” about cultural issues that may not physically harm any one person but directly relate to self-restraint, truth, and virtue—the values upon which our free society relies—is akin to embracing rabid individualism, ignoring the pervasive effect of culture on each individual, and rejecting the notion that self-governance of a populace is a mirror image of the self-governance of every individual citizen composing the populace.

If citizens are incentivized to engage in short-term pleasure and instant gratification, if they use racial slurs and cannot control their emotions, if they cry "racist" or "sexist" over having civilized discussion—if, in short, they cannot govern themselves, how can we expect them to self-govern a country, to choose what’s best for the nation beyond the immediate results?

Of course, I do not advocate banning Sex Week, barring certain speakers to come, or compelling speech, even if they promote the literal opposites of the virtues that support our liberty. That would be tyranny. We should instead strive to cultivate a virtuous society from the bottom up. Parents and voluntary associations should imbue each generation with a moral education promoting self-restraint, prudence, fortitude, and truthfulness.

And though Stanford shouldn’t be lecturing its students on what to think, it should stop treating all ideas as equally conducive to a free, democratic society—and be clear about the values that aren’t.

The solution, in other words, is to create a culture of ordered liberty , one that encourages the free exchange of ideas but also allows for the rational criticism of those ideas some might deem to be antithetical to truth, our society’s most important value.

In short, a free society must tolerate what it does not approve, but it need not approve of everything it tolerates. If liberty is to survive, we must care not only that we are free to choose but also about what we choose.

Stanford should question whether a campus that asks “why do you care” is conducive to progress toward a more perfect Union. Given the balkanization of our society and the disagreement about our future, perhaps we would all do better to care more about the dearth of virtue in our culture—not less.