The Stanford Review is a political magazine that promotes independent thought at Stanford. We aim to promote debate about campus and national issues that are otherwise not represented by traditional publications.

Stanford Band Suspension: Not an Arbitrary Act of Tyranny
Don’t let our enthusiasm for Band and suspicion of the administration prevent us from thinking impartially about Band’s suspension.  
A Reading Deficit
Take fewer classes, read more books. Finals are in full swing. Google Calendars are filled with a hodgepodge of overlapping
All Right Now? Stanford Band Silenced
Stanford announced today that it will suspend the Band for the 2016-17 school year. A group run by a professional
Hacking Due Process
Due process at Stanford has been hacked. Again. This time, instead of negotiating guilty verdicts, university officials were offering settlements
SAL Open Membership: Unnecessary Regulation
Examining the effects of SAL’s open membership policy one year later Last year, Student Activities & Leadership (SAL) began enforcing
Citizens of Nowhere
Is American citizenship a thing of the past? On November 7, many at Stanford would likely have answered this question
Three Cheers for Brexit
Brexit is a short term shock to the British economy and political system, but will have long term benefits that
Stop Crying, Start Empathizing
During this election, the empathy Stanford preached was not the empathy it practiced. Immediately following the election, our Facebook newsfeeds
Castro-nomics
Fidel Castro’s Economic Legacy Many here at Stanford plan to spend approximately eight more years after graduation studying at medical
Stanford Continues to Honor Cuba’s Murderer in Chief
Castro may have died, but Casa Zapata still deifies his henchman Fidel Castro, the brutal Cuban tyrant, is dead. Casa
“Who cares? It doesn’t affect you”
The many myths of the individual free us from authority but subject us to power In Book Six of the
An Awakening, not an Apocalypse
Trump, and what we should expect For months, the Stanford students and liberals claimed, “letting Donald Trump anywhere near the Oval
This Is Not The America We Imagined
History and Politics at Stanford in Trump’s Wake One of the first articles published by The Onion in the wake
Policy-ing Culture
When much of an individual’s behaviour is influenced by one’s environment, culture becomes a flashpoint in debates and discussions. Justifiably
We the People: Change Starts With Us
As one children’s story goes, there was once a tree called The Racist Tree that sat atop a hill overlooking
