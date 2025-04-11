Break-In Students Charged with Felonies

Ten months after a mob of pro-Palestinian protesters broke into Stanford’s executive offices, Santa Clara County prosecutors have filed felony charges against twelve participants, including eight current students. The charges include felony vandalism and felony conspiracy to trespass in connection with the June 5, 2024, takeover of Building 10, which houses the offices of Stanford’s president and provost.

The group forced its way into the building before dawn using bolt cutters, ladders, and a self-published manual titled The Do-It-Yourself Occupation Guide, 2024 Edition. Once inside, they disabled security cameras, barricaded entrances with furniture, and vandalized the space. According to the District Attorney’s office, damage included smashed door frames, defaced offices, and fake blood splashed across photos of employees' deceased family members. Repair estimates range from $360,000 to over $1 million. The building was closed for over two months.

Most protesters wore masks and entered carrying recording equipment. Police arrived shortly after 6 a.m. and made arrests by 8:00 a.m. A public safety officer was injured in the process. The protest coincided with the final day of spring quarter classes and followed weeks of encampments in White Plaza and a separate building break-in on May 25.

Graffiti spray-painted across Main Quad during the incident included slogans such as “Death 2 US” and “Kill Cops.” Though the group behind the occupation, the People’s University for Palestine, denied responsibility for the vandalism, officials have not identified other suspects. Prosecutors say the masked demonstrators also posted videos from inside the building listing demands, including divestment from Israel, total amnesty for protest participants, and disclosure of Stanford’s full investment portfolio.

The District Attorney confirmed that all twelve charged individuals are U.S. citizens. The students had already faced some academic discipline from Stanford, including two-quarter suspensions, probation, delayed degrees, and mandatory community service, but no expulsion . One student journalist, Dilan Gohill, was initially arrested with the group but was not charged following backlash from press freedom advocates.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of three years and eight months in prison. However, prosecutors are not seeking jail time. Instead, they are pursuing guilty pleas, restitution payments, and participation in the county’s labor program.

Stanford has reiterated that the decision to prosecute rests with the DA’s office. Campus administrators have yet to issue new disciplinary action following the charges.