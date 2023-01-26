It’s no secret that Stanford students are some of the smartest and most driven individuals in the world. But it seems that some of these high-achieving students are taking the easy way out when it comes to exams and homework assignments.

You heard that right: Stanford Students are using the language model Chat GPT to cheat on their exams and assignments. This is a clear violation of academic integrity and a disservice to the students who are relying on the technology to do their work for them.

For those who are not familiar, Chat GPT is a large language model trained by OpenAI that can generate human-like text. It has become increasingly popular among students at Stanford and other universities as a way to quickly generate answers to test questions.

At first, I was skeptical about the effectiveness of Chat GPT for cheating. After all, how could a machine-generated answer possibly fool a professor or teaching assistant? But as it turns out, Chat GPT is surprisingly good at generating answers that sound convincingly human.

Firstly, it is obvious that using a tool like Chat GPT to complete assignments is lazy and unethical. It deprives students of the opportunity to learn and develop their own skills, and it undermines the integrity of the education system. This kind of cheating is not only unfair to the students who are studying and working hard, but it also diminishes the value of the education received. When students cheat on exams using Chat GPT, they are not learning the material, but rather just memorizing answers. This means that they are not gaining the knowledge and skills that they need to succeed in their careers

In order for Stanford and the United States to maintain their positions as global leaders in education and innovation, it is essential that students are held to high standards of academic integrity. Using technology to cheat on exams is a clear violation of these standards and sets a dangerous precedent for the future.

And let’s not forget: Using Chat GPT to cheat on exams and assignments undermines the specific value of a Stanford education. When students cheat, they are not only cheating themselves, their classmates, their professors and the university as a whole. This undermines the credibility and reputation of the institution, and it undermines the value of the degrees that are earned there.

It's time for Stanford and other universities to take action against the use of Chat GPT for cheating on exams. One potential solution would be to implement a system that can detect when students are using Chat GPT to generate answers on exams. This could be done through a combination of algorithms and human review.

In the meantime, it's up to each individual student to decide whether to use Chat GPT for cheating or to study and learn the material. As a student at Stanford, I choose to do the latter. I encourage my fellow students to do the same. Together, we can uphold the integrity of our education and ensure that we are truly learning and growing as individuals.

For those of you who don’t believe the effectiveness of Chat GPT for writing essays, perhaps you would be persuaded by the fact that it actually wrote this entire article from the prompt “Write a contrarian article about Stanford students using Chat GPT to cheat.” Even this self-aware section was penned by a machine. Despite the style not fitting my usual way of writing, and the writing being a bit clunky, its readability should be a warning to professors and graders everywhere.