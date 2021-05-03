Editor's Note: Consider Supporting the Review

Dear Reader,

2020 and 2021 have been two chaotic years to be a college student, on campus and online. But we have risen to the challenge, and today I am asking readers who support our mission to consider making a donation to the Stanford Review.

The Review doesn’t receive one penny from the Stanford administration, nor do we get money from fees collected by “student leaders.” We rely entirely on donations from our readers.

Reader donations help us do three important things:

Reach more people, both at Stanford and beyond

Cover the annual operating costs of running our web publication (and occasionally print)

Run a vibrant social organization for conservative, libertarian, and contrarian students on a hostile campus.

We address topics that our peers overlook, construct arguments that our professors consider heretical, and publish our thoughts openly and proudly in an environment that demands conformity. Our articles make readers question their core assumptions about life at Stanford - and the world. Here's a highlight of what we've done so far in Volume LXIV:

Since 1987, the Stanford Review's fight on campus has sometimes been a lonely one; but with your support, we will keep up that fight for many more years to come. So please, if you enjoy reading our content and support our efforts to push back against orthodoxy at Stanford, consider making a donation through PayPal at the link below. Even without a PayPal account, you can use a credit or debit card. If you prefer to donate another way, please reach out and we will do our best to accommodate.

Yours truly,

Maxwell Meyer

Editor-in-Chief, Volume LXIV

P.S. as always, readers can reach me at eic@stanfordreview.org