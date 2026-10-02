Making Sense of Gen Z Politics: How Young America Thinks

The politics of Gen Z are drastically different from all other generations, and those from older age groups have a hard time understanding what changed. The distinction: Gen Z’s divide between left and right is no longer drawn along economic differences, but rather differences in national identity. The four new categories are: the “Populist, Anti-Establishment Far-Right,” focused on hyper-nationalism and sovereignty; the “Progressive Left,” focused on economic and social reorganization; the “Traditional Young Conservatives,” against DEI and large-scale immigration; and the “Politically Exhausted Middle,” who are tired of extremism.

The Populist, Anti-Establishment Far-Right

The new far-right doesn’t necessarily believe in free markets, low regulations, low taxes, and an interventionist U.S. foreign policy. Rather, its beliefs are explicitly focused on maintaining what is, in its view, America’s national identity and sovereignty. First and foremost, the new far-right is very opposed to immigration. This is a sharp departure from the old Reagan Republicans. To them, the legality of the immigration is of little relevance. Rather, they reject it in its entirety, legal or illegal.

This is coupled with a broader distrust of U.S. intervention abroad: many in this coalition don’t see how the billions spent on war and regime change have materially benefited their lives. Additionally, in its view, the years of steadfast U.S. support for Israel is largely a result of pro-Israel lobbying, and thus it distrusts politicians who express strong support for it. On economics, this faction diverges from the GOP establishment again. Many of its members resent the American financial elite, exacerbated by the infamous Epstein Files, which to them highlighted how institutions protected America’s wealthiest from proper consequences. Some support what is traditionally seen as a left-wing view of higher taxes on billionaires and the corporate elite.

Many in this group are explicitly anti-Trump, which most mainstream media fails to recognize. Due to the Trump Administration’s handling of the Epstein Files, its foreign involvement in Venezuela and Iran, and its close ties to big tech, many of these far-right populists have abandoned Trump: his foreign interventions directly contradict his “no new wars” message on the campaign trail.

The Progressive Left

New progressives on the left share many similarities with the anti-establishment populists on the right. The skepticism of interventionism, hostility to AIPAC, and resentment of the financial elite are all true for the progressives, too. Their main divergence emerges from cultural beliefs. Where the populist far-right group is traditionally conservative on issues such as feminism and sexuality, the new progressives are, in fact, still progressive.

Young progressives tend to hold very liberal positions on abortion, affirmative action, race, gender, and sexuality. On economics, some explicitly reject capitalism in its entirety. In September 2026, Gallup found that Americans aged 18–34 viewed socialism more favorably than capitalism, 57% to 43%. It is harder than ever to buy a house. The job market is brutal. Many believe that the lives their parents and grandparents enjoyed are no longer achievable. Coupled with the rise in wealth inequality, some young leftists simply reject capitalism, and want to see it replaced. Therefore, many of these young progressives harbor intense anger for the nation’s wealthiest, and feel that the huge wealth disparity cannot possibly be just: the support for billionaire or wealth taxes is strongest among this group.

The Democratic establishment, however, is quite unpopular. They are seen as weak and ineffective against the Trump Administration, and seem unable to articulate an agenda that is anything other than anti-Trump. This is why farther left candidates, who do have their own ideas irrespective of Trump, are more appealing.

The Traditional Young Conservatives

Apart from the populists, there is a prominent, establishment coalition forming on the young right. This group’s ideology most notably reflects that of the late political activist Charlie Kirk. It is against DEI, which has made a big impact on young people’s political views due to its large presence in schools and social media. Most of these traditional conservatives support low immigration and tax cuts, but (unlike their Reaganite predecessors) their cultural opinions, rather than economic views, seem to be the primary motivation for their political stances. Similar to the populists, Christianity will often play a big role in their identities and political views. Pro-life sentiment on religious grounds is a very common sentiment.

However, this faction’s politics diverge from the new far-right in several key ways, more closely resembling the old GOP. For instance, many traditional conservatives are still in favor of legal immigration, while the populists to their right often reject migration writ large. This is probably the biggest difference. Their view of foreign engagement is also different. The traditional right is generally more in favor of U.S. interventionism, and is much less skeptical (and often supportive) of America’s political relationship with Israel. The divide between these two groups on the right can also be seen clearly through their preferred political activists. Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes dominate much of the populist movement, whose messaging is more conspiratorial and radical. In contrast, Kirk and Ben Shapiro are more popular with this coalition, who generally place a greater emphasis on debate and civil discourse. Unlike the populist right, the traditionalists are still much more supportive of the Trump Administration, though support for it has fallen among young people drastically. A Yale Youth Poll found that “both men ages 23-29 and 30-34 shifted 14 points towards Democrats” since 2025.

The Politically Exhausted Middle

Young people have grown up in a political age unlike any other, where political extremism and violent rhetoric feels culturally embedded rather than a temporal anomaly. A lot of young people who are less interested in politics do not have strong political opinions yet. Rather, they hate seeing politics in the news so much and want a return to what they consider to be normalcy. In fact, according to the Harvard Kennedy School IOP, 64% of young Americans describe the country as either failing or already failed.

Not every young American falls into one of these new factions perfectly. In reality, most people have a wide range of beliefs that dip into various ideologies. Although young people do not vote as consistently as older voters, Gen Z will be the future of the country in a few years' time, so politicians (and everyday Americans) should start to learn how to understand them.

Editors Note

This article draws on conversations with politically engaged and disengaged young people, as well as recent polling data. The following categories are not exhaustive or mutually exclusive. Rather, they are intended as a broad map of four visible tendencies within Gen Z politics.