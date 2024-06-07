Meet the 13 Ivory Tower Intruders: Stanford Students Charged with Felony Burglary

On June 5, thirteen pro-Palestine protesters were detained after breaking into Building 10, the Stanford President’s office. Since then, a baker's dozen have been charged with 459(a) PC, a felony charge of burglary with intention to commit a felony or theft.

The Review has obtained the names of these students in-person from the Stanford University Office of Public Safety. Eleven are current Stanford students. All listed are age eighteen or above.

They are listed as follows:

Eliana Lindsay Fuchs, senior.

Hunter A Taylorblack, senior.

Dilan Suraj Gohill, freshman. The Stanford Daily says he was there within his capacity as a Daily reporter.

Gretchen Rose Guimarin, senior.

John Thomas Richardson. Year unknown.

Isabella Terrazas, senior. (Note: there are two Isabella Terrazas at Stanford. The Isabella arrested is a senior.)

Kaiden Wang, senior.

German Rafael Gonzalez, sophomore. Gonzales is a Gates Scholar.

Cameron Michael Pennington, senior.

Zoe Georgia Edelman, junior.

Maya Nell Murungi Burke, coterminal masters student.

Additionally, Taylor Oh McCann ‘14, an alum, and Amy Jing Zhu, affiliation unknown, were both charged with a 459(a) PC.

Pictures below taken at Stanford Public Safety. This story is breaking; More to come.