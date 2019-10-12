BREAKING: SCR invites Ben Shapiro to campus

The Stanford College Republicans (SCR) have announced that they are hosting conservative commentator Ben Shapiro this fall. A former Breitbart editor and Harvard Law graduate, Shapiro has earned a devout millenial following and generated millions of Youtube views by unapologetically taking aim at mainstream liberalism and challenging left-wing opponents. His most recent book, The Right Side of History: How Reason and Moral Purpose Made the West Great, laments the decline of Western Civilization.

Shapiro has entitled his upcoming talk, “Facts Don’t Care About Your Feelings,” intending to give students, especially freshmen, an alternative narrative to the one presented during New Student Orientation. The events ‘Faces of Community’ and ‘Beyond Sex-Ed: Beyond Consent and Sexuality’ are likely to be particular targets of the lecture.

“‘Faces’ presents ideas such as white privilege and transgenderism as realities to never be debated, while ‘Beyond Sex-Ed’ offends the moral sensibility of many students,” a spokesman for SCR told The Review. “Ben Shapiro will be coming to speak on how such notions are steeped in leftist ideology and feeling, rather than fact.”

SCR has sparked free speech debates on campus in the past over its invitations to conservative speakers, including Dinesh D’Souza, Robert Spencer and Charlie Kirk. When asked whether they expect any backlash for hosting Shapiro, SCR added that, “It is high time that Stanford students learn they cannot use a heckler’s veto to determine who gets to speak on campus.”

The lecture takes place in Memorial Auditorium on November 7th, at 7 p.m.

