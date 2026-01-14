Classes for the College Contrarian: Winter '26

As the winter quarter and class-shopping commence, many of us find ourselves staring blankly at course catalogs, uninspired by bland major requirements. The Review staff has taken it upon itself to help you navigate this dreaded process. Below is a list of courses for the college contrarian, which provide genuine rigor, broaden our perspectives, and make the academic grind feel worthwhile.

Political Science, International Relations, and History Courses

CLASSICS 146: 'Romanizing' the Empire

Professor James Macksoud

Units: 3–5

Meeting time: Tues, Thurs, 12:00–1:20 PM

This class explores the process of ‘Romanization’: how the Roman Empire achieved unprecedented linguistic, cultural, and economic integration across its provinces. It examines the institutions Rome used to accomplish this (such as standardizing procedural knowledge), how different social classes evolved, and much more. The class, taught in seminar-style by Dr. James Macksoud, is both rigorous and captivating. He goes the extra mile to listen to students and adjust the curriculum to focus on topics they find most engaging.

- Hristo Todorov

CLASSICS 6G / JEWISHST 5 / RELIGST 171A: Biblical Greek

Professor Lizzy Ten-Hove

Units: 3–5

Meeting time: Tues, Thurs, 3:00–4:20 PM

Greek is incredibly difficult to learn, but this class starts from the basics. Focusing on Koine Greek, the language of the New Testament, the class aims to teach you how to read early Christian works in the original language. This class is the perfect solution for non-Classics majors who endeavor to read the Bible in its original language but lack the time to commit to extensive study, offering an incredibly efficient introduction to Greek. Dr. Ten-Hove makes the class manageable for all while covering a large amount of material.

- Zayd Patel

HISTORY 224A: The Soviet Civilization

Professor Amir Weiner

Units: 5

Meeting time: Tues 1:30–4:20 PM

While the Soviet Union has faded from public memory, the specter of collectivism continues to haunt our political culture. Prof. Weiner’s excellent seminar on Soviet Civilization covers key historiographical debates, including the crucial question of what the Soviet tragedy means for socialism as a political idea writ large. Do not be intimidated by the syllabus; as long as you are intellectually curious, you will enjoy yourself magnificently. (Prof. Weiner’s spring course, HISTORY 204G: War and Society, is also recommended.)

- Ben Botvinick

POLISCI 31 / PHIL 30: Democracy and Disagreement

Professor Paul Brest and Professor Debra Satz

Units: 1–2

Meeting time: Tues, Thurs 3:00–4:50 PM

Constructive debate and disagreement are fundamental to a functioning society, especially during a time of deepening polarization. Rather than engaging in counterproductive arguments over divisive issues, it is imperative that we engage in open-minded debate and friendly conversation. Democracy and Disagreement demonstrates just that: scholars and field experts who hold opposing opinions on a wide variety of topics (past topics have included college admissions policy, free speech, NIL deals, and foreign policy) visit the class every week to engage in respectful debate. As mentioned in the course description, “constructive disagreement is an essential feature of a democratic society,” and this course does an excellent job of promoting intellectual approaches to disagreement while simultaneously hosting incredible guest speakers.

- Sloane Wehman

History 153C/LAW 7100: Reconstruction: Adding the Thirteenth, Fourteenth, and Fifteenth Amendments

Professor Michael McConnell

Units: 3

Meeting Time: Tues, Thurs 2:15–3:45 PM

Cross-listed between Stanford Law School and the History Department, this course centers on the creation of the Reconstruction Amendments, the most radical additions to the Constitution. The course is taught with the rigor of a law school class, complete with cold calling and a comprehensive final exam, though the content is historical rather than legal. McConnell is a phenomenal instructor, with a wealth of historical knowledge and excellent lecturing ability. Any student with an interest in constitutional history or law school should enroll.

- Dylan Rem

POLISCI 1: The Science of Politics

Professor Avidit Acharya and Professor Lauren Davenport

Units: 4-5

Meeting Time: Mon, Wed 1:30–2:50 PM

The Science of Politics may sound like a bland requirement, with milquetoast professors and a narrow Overton window of liberal readings. My experience, however, far exceeded those expectations. A large portion of the class, focusing on the relationship between ethnic diversity, political stability, and democracy through data, yielded engaging and non-partisan debates within sections. My professor also even mentioned FBI involvement in the Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot, a surprise in a class that I thought would be a staunchly liberal echochamber.

- Dylan Rem

POLISCI 245R: Politics in Modern Iran

Professor Abbas Milani

Units: 5

Meeting Time: Mon, Wed 3 - 4:20 PM

Iran is one of the oldest and most influential countries in history. To understand its role in the world is to understand the world itself better. Politics in Modern Iran focuses on the last 150 years of the country, from late Qajar Persia to the current Islamic Republic. By examining the struggles between monarchy and constitutionalism, religion and state, and nationalism and foreign intervention, you develop a profound understanding of why the Middle East is the way it is today. Additionally, the class is taught by renowned Professor Abbas Milani, who has written several books on Iran and spent a year in prison under the regime while teaching there.

- Bassel Ojjeh

INTNLREL 183: The Modern Battle

Professor Gil-Li Vardi

Units: 5

Meeting Time: Tues, Thurs 10:30 AM - 11:50 AM

In the 20th century, conventional warfare hinged on mobility and firepower. And in this way, the goals for winning any conflict became deceptively simple. Yet victory has remained elusive even to the most prepared and intelligent commanders throughout history. This course dives into the battles that demonstrate the “tug-of-war” between mobility and firepower through four staff rides - Marne, Fall Gelb, Yom Kippur, and Desert Storm. In these rides, students assume the role of a historical figure as they analyze the decisions made on the battlefield and their consequences. Even the most mundane of choices, such as arguing over whether it’s possible to drive through a forest , can change the course of a battle (and thereby history ). This course is limited to 12 students. Take or audit.

- Gordy Sun

Math, Science, and Engineering Courses

MATH 56: Proofs and Modern Mathematics

Professor Rick Sommer

Units: 4

Meeting Time: Tues, Thurs 1:30–2:50 PM

Most Stanford students never get the opportunity to study the part of math that is most applicable to industry and other subjects: the art of proof-writing. This class is a primer in proof-based mathematics, sourcing half its material from linear algebra and the other half from elementary analysis. The writing of proofs is an exercise in creativity and critical logic, which trains the brain to dissect and work through large, complex problems. For that reason, this class is applicable to any field and a perfect opportunity for non-STEM students to approach proofs in a less daunting way.

- Zayd Patel

PSYC 135: Dement’s Sleep and Dreams

Professor Rafael Pelayo

Units: 3

Meeting Time: Mon, Wed 3:00–4:20 PM

This groundbreaking course is among the very few on sleep, offering vital knowledge you'll use every day. The course has no prerequisites and uses a hands-on approach, including a quarter-long sleep tracking assignment. Whether you're curious about why you dream, trying to improve your sleep habits, or just want to better understand the unconscious third of your life, this class delivers incredible, little-known insights.

- Aadi Golchha

Economics and Business Courses

FINANCE 338: Energy Finance

Professor Joshua D. Rauh

Units: 3

Meeting Time: Mon, Thurs 1:15–2:35 PM

Energy has long been an exciting arena for investors, and power constraints in the AI race have only sharpened investor focus. For students tired of energy discourse untethered from financial reality, this is the class for you. Professor Josh Rauh's new Energy Finance course examines energy the way investors do: capital structure, risk/return, and incentives. Each session pairs a mini-case study with esteemed guests, including utility CEOs, private equity investors, and greentech founders, offering valuable perspectives on what separates winning energy investments from expensive failures. Another excellent offering from a Hoover fellow, one can follow along with the course on Professor Rauh's Substack .

- Jack Murawczyk