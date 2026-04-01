Sophie Biddle: Another Epstein Thread the DOJ Won't Pull

Following the death of Jeffrey Epstein, the FBI conducted an interview with Sophie Biddle, a Hollywood masseuse and acquaintance of Epstein, in August 2020.

In her interview, Biddle said that she met Ghislaine Maxwell in 1993 while working as a masseuse in New York. Maxwell referred her to Epstein, whom she massaged regularly for six years, including on Epstein’s private jet, where she also worked with Maxwell, the former Prince Andrew, and Donald Trump. The FBI asked several other questions regarding the nature and extent of Biddle’s relationship with Epstein.

Biddle stated in this interview that her last correspondence with Epstein was in March 2019. This claim appears to be false as Biddle’s last correspondence with Epstein actually occurred on June 24, 2019, less than two weeks before he was arrested, and less than two months before he died, arranging flights for her daughter to attend a Brown University volleyball camp.

Biddle also stated that she did “not recall anything weird or odd with her relationship with EPSTEIN.” However, in 2013, Jeffrey Epstein told Biddle he would “someday” marry her daughter, Jane*. The daughter was nine years old.

In the same FBI interview , Biddle claimed she was never paid a salary. Instead, she was paid $100 per massage and was not employed by Epstein after about 2000. Despite this, Biddle and Epstein were involved in numerous financial transactions after the year 2000.

These details are buried in the millions of heavily redacted pages released in the DOJ files. Biddle is another in a long string of Epstein girls who have avoided prosecution, or even serious investigation. Following the arrest and prosecution of Epstein in 2008, women such as Sarah Kellen , Nadia Marcinova , Adriana Ross , and Lesley Groff were all named as potential co-conspirators of Epstein, yet none have been prosecuted.

The women closest to Epstein likely know the most.

Despite Biddle’s lower profile, the Review has found through investigation of the files that Biddle’s relationship with Epstein was deeply personal, as close as any woman, perhaps other than Ghislaine Maxwell, and may hold some answers to questions the public is desperately asking.

Biddle purchased a house in Carmel Valley with her then-husband, Gilbert Hakim, in 2011, thanks in part to a $550,000 loan from Epstein, which Hakim repaid in full when they sold the house a year later.

In 2009, Biddle thanked Epstein for paying for Jane’s final year of preschool.

In 2014, when Jane was 10 years old, Epstein paid $6080 for Jane’s braces .

In subsequent years, Epstein and Jane exchanged gifts, with him buying her an Apple Watch , an iPhone , and a MacBook Pro . He also paid $5000 for Skype tutoring lessons , and in 2010 , 2013 , 2015 , 2017 , and 2018 , he purchased plane tickets for Biddle and some for Jane, including to New York and Europe.

In 2018, Epstein paid for Jane to attend the Stanford Volleyball Camp , and then for transportation to the Brown Volleyball Camp in 2019. The correspondence between Biddle and Epstein regarding the flight payment was just 12 days before his arrest and less than two months before his death, indicating that Biddle’s testimony was incorrect in her interview with the FBI in 2020.

These are just some of the payments the Review was able to find, traced to Biddle and Jane by their first names. There are likely dozens, if not hundreds, more emails like these that are more effectively redacted and therefore out of reach.

Further emails indicate that Biddle was, in fact, receiving consistent compensation from Epstein. In a particularly embarrassing exchange , Biddle wishes Epstein a Happy Valentine’s Day. He responds callously that her money will be on the way soon.

Aside from payments, the Review has found dozens of personal emails between Epstein and Biddle. Here are just two. In the first , Biddle desperately misses Epstein and says she misses “having my hands on you.” In the second , she hysterically apologizes to Epstein for the house sale not being finished, and profusely thanks him for all his good deeds.

The personal nature of the payments and the close connection between Epstein and Biddle are distinct. Not many women are known by name to have had this type of intimate relationship with him, except Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Based on these facts, it would seem that Biddle’s FBI testimony concerning her relationship with Epstein is factually incorrect. If for no other reason than this, she ought to be compelled to testify in front of Congress. She may know more about Jeffrey Epstein and his larger project than anyone mentioned in the last several months.

The question of Jeffrey Epstein is no longer “what.” It is a question of why. The women closest to Epstein may have these answers, yet no one is asking them.

The United States Government must investigate Sophie Biddle and all those who were in close proximity to the greatest sex-trafficking ring in American history. The public deserves to know the true story behind Jeffrey Epstein.

*Jane is a pseudonym. The Review has chosen not to publish the daughter's real name to protect her privacy.