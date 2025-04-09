Sorry China, We're Not in the Mood to Duet

In the annals of American commerce, perhaps no issue better illustrates the fraught competition between the United States and the People's Republic of China than the ban of social media app TikTok. No single product has so vividly showcased the intersection where free markets, free speech, national security, and national pride converge.

As Americans, we are accustomed to an economy in which new innovations flourish in a pluralistic marketplace of both capital and ideas. Yet when it comes to business dealings with China, a country whose political system adheres to different norms and values, this sense of openness can be and has been exploited.

To start, it is important to recognize that Sino-American commercial relations can be startlingly one-sided. Many American companies have attempted to bring their services to China only to be hobbled by requirements for censorship or data sharing or, in some cases, banned outright.

One need only recall how, several years ago, U.S.-based education companies were welcomed to establish footholds in the booming Chinese tutoring industry. Overnight, those footholds were decimated by new regulations that effectively outlawed foreign educational services. In each instance, like climbing a ladder only to have it kicked out from under them, American investors were left with little recourse and heavy losses.

The saga of Uber is another cautionary tale . The ride-hailing giant entered the Chinese market in hopes of tapping into one of the fastest-growing consumer bases on the planet. At the time, such an expansion seemed essential for maintaining the kind of global footprint that venture capitalists and public markets typically applaud. Yet almost immediately, Uber found itself pitted against a Chinese competitor, propped up by vast state support, an arrangement that appears, to American eyes, profoundly antithetical to the idea of fair competition.

The result was predictably grim for Uber, which eventually folded its operations into the very entity it once aimed to unseat. This fracas stands as an expensive lesson in how deeply the Chinese state can insert itself into the entrepreneurial process, to the detriment of American companies who assume a level playing field.

As many American entrepreneurs have lamented, a consistent pattern has emerged: The U.S. innovates, and China imitates. Indeed, it is painfully common to see American businesses enter the Chinese market with pioneering technology, only to find a suspiciously similar, state-supported competitor spring into existence shortly thereafter. In an open system like ours, one defined by creativity, free exchange of ideas, and liberal legal protections, this amounts to an invitation for intellectual property theft. Such theft, when paired with the massive resources of the Chinese state, can bankrupt smaller innovators and dent the enthusiasm of larger ones, who come to realize that the advantage of first-mover status can be erased by brazen duplication.

In this context, TikTok appears, for many observers, as the poster child of American gullibility. Here we have an immensely popular application, owned by ByteDance, a Chinese-based company that operates under laws that do not resemble our own. TikTok's Chinese counterpart, Douyin, is heavily moderated and includes content restrictions that emphasize education and civic harmony while limiting frivolous entertainment.

By contrast, the American version is a freewheeling repository of dance videos, political commentary, comedic sketches, and more. In some respects, that difference might simply seem like a local adaptation to cultural taste. Yet the irony is thick: a company that prospers under extreme censorship at home appeals to our American legal system on the grounds of free speech when threatened with a ban.

It is no wonder that many Americans interpret this as not merely a legal ploy but also a sign of disrespect, an insistence on enjoying rights in the U.S. that are systematically denied to American firms and indeed Chinese citizens in China. The frustration grows when one considers the national security implications.

The worry is not simply that the Chinese government might prefer to see provocative or divisive content spread here; the deeper fear is that the enormous trove of user data from millions of Americans might be harvested and used by a government with an interest in surveillance and a track record of espionage. The possibility of state-driven data exploitation cannot be casually dismissed. Over the years, investigative reporting (such as that on the Pegasus spyware) has demonstrated just how advanced and invasive data harvesting tools can be in the hands of illiberal regimes. The moral center of this dispute comes down to mutual reciprocity. If American companies are stifled in China, forced to relinquish intellectual property, or parted from their profits by bureaucratic sleight of hand, why should we allow Chinese firms unfettered access to our markets and laws? Free trade, at least in a classical sense, operates on the assumption that all participants follow some semblance of common rules. It is precisely the absence of that reciprocity and the persistent risk that an American company might, at any moment, be undercut by a state-favored Chinese competitor that drives the current clamor for a TikTok ban.

Additionally, national security concerns remain paramount. Whether or not TikTok truly acts as a conduit for covert data collection by the Chinese government is a question for intelligence experts, but the mere possibility that the app, or any foreign-controlled platform, might be leveraged as a surveillance tool ought to command serious attention. When Americans imagine that their private messages or photographs could be harvested, a sense of personal violation merges with an alarm about foreign intervention in our democracy. The response to these concerns has been decisive and unprecedented. In a remarkable display of bipartisan unity , 431 members of Congress voted to ban TikTok, with only 83 dissenting. This overwhelming congressional mandate was subsequently upheld unanimously by the Supreme Court, demonstrating an exceptional alignment between two branches of government on a matter of national security. Such unity across the legislative and judicial branches is exceedingly rare and speaks to the gravity of the concerns surrounding TikTok's operations in the United States.

Yet even in the face of this clear constitutional consensus, newly inaugurated President Trump has suggested he might intervene to delay the ban's implementation. Such a move would represent a troubling overreach of executive authority. The United States operates on a system of checks and balances, not executive fiat. When both Congress and the Supreme Court have spoken with such clarity and conviction, presidential intervention would not just be inadvisable; it would fundamentally undermine the democratic principles that separate American governance from the very system we seek to guard against.

The President, after all, is not the CEO of America. He cannot simply override the carefully considered judgments of the other branches of government because he disagrees with their conclusions. Our constitutional system deliberately distributes power across three coequal branches precisely to prevent any single actor from wielding unilateral authority. For President Trump to intervene now, after both Congress and the Supreme Court have rendered their decisions, would represent exactly the kind of executive overreach that our founders sought to prevent. For every parent who worries about the content TikTok serves children, for every investor who fears losing an edge to government-backed competitors, and for every citizen who values the sacredness of personal data, the ban on TikTok is not mere politics; it is a realized statement of principle.

It is about more than just one social media platform. It is about the freedom to shape the future of American innovation, shield ourselves against undue foreign influence, and ensure that our laws are not turned against us by those who do not share our basic commitments to liberty.The near-universal agreement that TikTok must be curtailed for the sake of our democratic ideals and national security demonstrates that the nation's leaders have recognized a deeper truth: We cannot thrive as a free and open society if we blindly allow those values to be harnessed by entities who do not and will not practice them in return.

This rare accord, uniting a normally fractured Congress and a unanimous Supreme Court, marks a decisive moment in the history of American commerce. We cannot ignore the question of whether it is wise to hold our door wide open for those who take advantage of our welcome while slamming their doors on us. At last, we have drawn the bolt, signaling that respect for our principles remains the price of admission.