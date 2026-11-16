Students at Stanford’s Toyon Dorm were alerted that numerous residents have been recorded in shower stalls without their consent.

The perpetrator(s) have not been caught; students were told to remain “vigilant” while these events are investigated.

The Resident Fellow advised students not to use bathrooms alone between midnight and 6 AM; instead, they should travel in groups of two, employing a buddy system.

The statement issued by Toyon's Resident Fellow is as follows:

“There have been some incidents of people recording residents over/under the shower stall doors. These incidents are currently under investigation, and we ask that you all stay vigilant in the meantime:

If you're going to shower between midnight and 6 AM, we suggest going with a buddy or using the single-occupancy restrooms on the 1st or 3rd floors if they're open. We are also installing shower curtains in two of the stalls in both of the all-gender shower rooms on the second floor.”

While Toyon has notified its residents, Stanford University has yet to address the issue publicly, and the suspect remains at large. Students in other dormitories, however, have not yet been issued a similar warning. It remains unclear whether the perpetrator(s) limited their surveillance to Toyon or whether the incidents extend to other parts of campus.

The Review has requested comment from Stanford and will monitor the situation until the pervert is identified and arrested. Until then, we advise our fellow students to stay vigilant.